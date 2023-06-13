The morning of June 11, hundreds gathered at the 26th Avenue railroad crossing at approximately 9:45 a.m. Normally, the areas around the track would be empty, but for an upcoming special visitor, the "Big Boy" 4014 steam engine, the community came out in full.

Big Boy steam locomotives were built in the 1940s to haul cargo during World War II. Clocking in at a little over a million pounds and 132 feet long, they were titans of the rails, with an articulated midsection so the long engine could handle curves on the mountain roads they were meant to navigate.

4014 was technically retired in 1961 but Union Pacific, in the interest of keeping a piece of history intact, resurrected the device in 2013 for the 150th anniversary of the Transcontinental Railroad's completion, according to Union Pacific's website.

"You don't see this very often. I usually go whenever it comes around," said Stan Andringa, a spectator. "I'm just impressed with it."

Stan and his wife, Deb, came from Northwest Iowa to follow the Big Boy on its tour of Nebraska. In this particular instance, they continued behind it all the way to Omaha, where it will remain into late June before returning to Wyoming. It will stop in Columbus again on June 29.

"There's not that many left. It's from a time frame we know nothing about really. It's a work of art. You have generations who don't know about it," Deb Andringa said.

A little over 60 years ago, the 26th Avenue crossing would have been abuzz with people for a different reason as the train stopped approximately where Columbus' train station stood until its demolition in May 2015. That building was an early 1900s remodel of the station built in 1860, according to a Columbus Telegram article from 2015.

Dennis Hirschbrunner, a local history enthusiast who has seen the Big Boy locomotive a couple of times, said that the engine evokes a sense of nostalgia for those who come to see it because of its historic nature.

"It's nostalgia, it's from a long time ago and people love steam engines. They just love steam engines," Hirschbrunner said.

The mechanical nature of the machine, Hirschbrunner added, is interesting for many as well because they are so uncommon, this may be the only one they have seen operate.

"The fact that the steam engine operates is fascinating because most people have never seen that," Hirschbrunner said. "Just the size of it and how it gets started, slows down, the entire operation of it is very intriguing to people."

For him, it's also a testament to Union Pacific and their dedication to history and preserving history.

"That's what they're doing with the Big Boy. They rebuilt it to running condition and use it for publicity but also to showcase the history of Union Pacific Railroad and steam engines," Hirschbrunner said.