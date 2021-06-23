'I love what I teach': Went receives M-PBEA teacher of the year award

Lakeview Community Schools teacher Jan Went now has a new designation to add to her achievements: She’s the 2021 Mountain-Plains Business Education Association Secondary Teacher of the Year.
Went, who teaches business and information technology at Lakeview Junior-Senior High School, was officially given her award during an M-PBEA conference held recently in Fort Worth, Texas.
The National Business Education Association is a professional organization aimed at serving those engaged in instruction, administration, research and dissemination of information regarding businesses, according to its website. The Mountain-Plains region is comprised of Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas and Wyoming, as well as the Canadian provinces of Manitoba and Saskatchewan.
In 2020, Went received the Nebraska State Business Education Association Outstanding Secondary Teacher of the Year, which ended up leading to her being a recipient of the regional award, she said.
Went was nominated by a fellow high school business teacher based in Gibbons, she noted, and completed an application.
“It was a pretty rigorous application process,” Went said, noting that she had to answer questions regarding topics like her teaching platform and what she feels is the most important aspect in education. “And then I had recommendations from past students and also colleagues and past administrators.”
Went wasn’t sure if she would be selected for the award as she was competing against others residing in the Mountain-Plains region, she added.
“Knowing that it was nine states I was hopeful, but I really had no idea,” Went said. “So when I got the email that I was selected as the recipient for 2021, I was elated. I don't know what else to say, I was speechless.”
Lakeview Junior-Senior High School Principal Steve Borer said the award is well deserved.
“She's done an excellent job with teaching computers, and just really building relationships with kids in the classroom,” Borer said, noting a major contribution Went has made at the school is laying a solid foundation for Lakeview’s Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) chapter.
“She did an excellent job of building up that program from the ground up and it's one of the stronger FBLA programs in Nebraska.”
Went noted that she knew she had received the teacher of the year award but couldn’t share the news until after the M-PBEA conference.
“I could only tell people close to me, but I couldn't put it out on social media or anything until after the conference and when it was announced there. So I was super excited; but on the other hand, it was kind of bittersweet because I couldn't really share it with many people,” Went said.
Went will be entering her 38th year of teaching in August. This year and last year’s awards weren’t her only designations, though. Went has also been named the 1995 Scotus Central Catholic Teacher of the Year, the 1998 and 2003 Lakeview Teacher of the Year, the 2001-2002 Central Community College/KLIR Radio Educator of the Year, the 2002-2003 Lincoln Airport/Lincoln Public Schools Classroom Coach of the Week, the 2018 Nebraska Outstanding Communication and Information Systems Educator, the 2005 Nebraska FBLA Adviser of the Year and is in the National FBLA Adviser Wall of Fame. Additionally, she’s a two-time recipient of the Columbus Fraternal Order of the Eagles Teacher of the Year.
Went started her career at Scotus, where she stayed for 11 years. She then began teaching at Lakeview, where she’s been for the past going-on 27 years.
“The best part about teaching for me is, I love what I teach,” Went said. “I love the fact that I get to teach classes where kids can really … apply what they're learning because it's a career and technical course. You can apply it right away.”
Borer said Lakeview is glad to see Went being honored for her dedication to education.
“We're excited to see that she's recognized for all her hard work and good teaching,” Borer said.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.