'I love what I teach': Went receives M-PBEA teacher of the year award

Went wasn’t sure if she would be selected for the award as she was competing against others residing in the Mountain-Plains region, she added.

“Knowing that it was nine states I was hopeful, but I really had no idea,” Went said. “So when I got the email that I was selected as the recipient for 2021, I was elated. I don't know what else to say, I was speechless.”

Lakeview Junior-Senior High School Principal Steve Borer said the award is well deserved.

“She's done an excellent job with teaching computers, and just really building relationships with kids in the classroom,” Borer said, noting a major contribution Went has made at the school is laying a solid foundation for Lakeview’s Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) chapter.

“She did an excellent job of building up that program from the ground up and it's one of the stronger FBLA programs in Nebraska.”

Went noted that she knew she had received the teacher of the year award but couldn’t share the news until after the M-PBEA conference.