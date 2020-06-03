'I think everything happens for a reason': Columbus native happy to be interning in town amid pandemic

Carrie Malek-Madani, director of marketing and communications for the Nebraska Community Fund, said finding ways for students to become engaged and identify job opportunities in their hometowns is important to the future of Greater Nebraska. She said it’s a step in the right direction to fight brain drain.

In the future, Malek-Madani said, the organization would like to expand the program.

“I would just say generally for all of Nebraska students to look to your hometowns for possibilities and consider your options,” she said. “I talked to people who have returned to their hometowns or chose to live in greater Nebraska communities who say it’s the most fulfilling thing they’ve ever done.”

Faust said she liked her high school, Scotus Central Catholic, and the sense of community here.

“I’d definitely like to return to Nebraska and possibly Columbus,” she said. “The smaller town was really great for me growing up.”

Faust said she plans to apply to law school in the fall and won’t be searching for jobs this time next year. She is concerned about missing out on senior year, Husker football, making final memories with her friends, and getting to be a senior leader on campus.

“I think that my parents have really encouraged me to think about things from the lens of everything happens for a reason and just to really embrace and adapt to what’s going on,” she said. “My senior year definitely isn’t going to look the way I thought it was going to and just to embrace that and adapt to it.”