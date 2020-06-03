'I think everything happens for a reason': Columbus native happy to be interning in town amid pandemic

Columbus native Haley Faust said she was devastated this April when Gallup canceled her Omaha summer internship due to COVID-19.
In mid-march, her school, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, canceled in-person classes and she moved home. Over the next month, Faust heard about others losing their summer internships and knew it was a possibility for her.
“I was excited to move to Omaha for the summer. I was initially really disappointed, but I think that everything happens for a reason,” she said. “And then the next week I saw the opening.”
That opening ended up being in Columbus. This summer, Faust is part of a cohort of 13 Nebraska students who are interning in their hometowns through the Nebraska Community Foundation’s Hometown Internship Program, which is in its first year. Faust will be working with the Columbus Area Future Fund on a project with the Columbus Area United Way.
“My mom runs the TeamMates' mentoring program in Columbus,” she said. “I kind of had a taste of the nonprofit world and have always loved that aspect.”
For her internship, Faust is researching the barriers to financial stability. She meets with service providers to see what services are available as well as meeting with businesses in Columbus. COVID-19 is putting a stress on a lot of people in the community, she said.
Faust, who is majoring in business management and minoring in math and business law, recently finished her junior year online and said the onboarding process was mostly Zoom calls and trainings. She said it was a little difficult to onboard remotely since no one’s there “to ask those quick questions” and she doesn’t know her coworkers as well as she’d like, but she otherwise enjoys the experience.
“It’s been really good. I was a little bit overwhelmed at first but I’m definitely getting a feel for what I need to do,” she said. “I’ve talked to so many incredible leaders in our community.”
Faust said she doesn’t expect to solve every problem in one summer, but she hopes to identify concrete ways to improve the community.
“Many people are working in steady jobs, yet they are still unable to achieve a sufficient income. The opportunity to define the barriers to financial stability and to help individuals overcome those challenges, will benefit both the employee and their employer,” said Kara Asmus, who serves on the fund advisory committee of the Columbus Area Future Fund, in a provided statement.
The Nebraska Community Fund is focused on “people attraction," bringing newcomers to Nebraska and retaining those who live here.
Nebraska’s growth rate ranked 22nd in the United States last year, according to the Omaha World-Herald.
Carrie Malek-Madani, director of marketing and communications for the Nebraska Community Fund, said finding ways for students to become engaged and identify job opportunities in their hometowns is important to the future of Greater Nebraska. She said it’s a step in the right direction to fight brain drain.
In the future, Malek-Madani said, the organization would like to expand the program.
“I would just say generally for all of Nebraska students to look to your hometowns for possibilities and consider your options,” she said. “I talked to people who have returned to their hometowns or chose to live in greater Nebraska communities who say it’s the most fulfilling thing they’ve ever done.”
Faust said she liked her high school, Scotus Central Catholic, and the sense of community here.
“I’d definitely like to return to Nebraska and possibly Columbus,” she said. “The smaller town was really great for me growing up.”
Faust said she plans to apply to law school in the fall and won’t be searching for jobs this time next year. She is concerned about missing out on senior year, Husker football, making final memories with her friends, and getting to be a senior leader on campus.
“I think that my parents have really encouraged me to think about things from the lens of everything happens for a reason and just to really embrace and adapt to what’s going on,” she said. “My senior year definitely isn’t going to look the way I thought it was going to and just to embrace that and adapt to it.”
