'I want to do good': Tessendorf passionate about helping survivors

In big cities like Omaha, you have gargantuan foundations giving millions of dollars, said Abbie Tessendorf, sitting in her office in a sweater at Center for Survivors.
In Columbus, she said, everybody gives a little.
“That’s what’s inspirational for me,” Tessendorf said. “That’s the thing that keeps me in the work.”
The work she does is as a services director for Center for Survivors. She is also in charge of Revolution, a group for teens to get involved in advocacy for healthy relationships. The teens have since spawned her “legion of advocates,” many of whom continue to call her for help on the subject. Some get married to others they met in Revolution and many stay in touch.
The Columbus native also has served on the board of her former church, Peace Lutheran, and currently serves on the Columbus Community Hospital Board of Directors in addition to two hospital board committees. Tessendorf helps with fundraising for the Columbus Area United Way as well.
Her mentor, Rosie Heinisch, described Tessendorf as genuine and authentic.
Heinisch hired her and started Revolution. But she said she teases Tessendorf by saying, “I may have supervised the building of the basement or foundation of this project, but you have built the mansion!"
Tessendorf has been able to make her impact on the city she once swore she’d never return to and, along the way, has had many perceptions shattered by her work. Through it all, she said she still believes in a second chance for everyone.
INFLUENCED BY STRONG WOMEN
Jackie Alfson, Tessendorf’s mother, worked in the office for Peace Lutheran Church.
“I am so blessed. I was raised ... by incredibly strong women,” Tessendorf said. “I come from people who function forward with dignity. They always did good without credit.”
Tessendorf graduated from Columbus High School in 1990 and attended the University of Nebraska – Lincoln.
In Lincoln, she worked at a police department and volunteered her time at a domestic violence center. Additionally, she volunteered with youth for a program called Lighthouse, which is an after-school program for teens.
Tessendorf said she got into helping domestic violence survivors by chance. She was taking a sociology class and the teacher told students if they volunteered for certain causes, they could get extra credit. Tessendorf waited until the last minute and the only available option was the domestic violence program.
The first event she attended was a support group and it wasn't what she expected.
“I was always so tough, you know, and I was dreading it,” she said. “I remember being in awe because they were so strong. I didn’t know, I always thought of victims as being weak … I listened to these women and what they were going through and how they couldn’t leave, because he would (have) access to the children or he had access to all the funds.”
Tessendorf said the women were strong, creative, intelligent and innovative in how they supported each other, empowered each other and gave other survivors ideas.
“I was hooked,” she said, shrugging. “I’m really inspired by what groups of people can do together.”
COMING BACK HOME
Tessendorf’s degree is in criminal justice; she had every intention of going to law school.
“Then all of a sudden … my boyfriend (and I), we were engaged and he got into chiropractic school in the quad cities -- in Davenport, Iowa -- and the closest law school there was Iowa City,” she said, pausing briefly. “So, I chose marriage.”
But her husband, Travis, wanted to return to their shared hometown of Columbus, but she didn't want to.
"I just always saw myself as living in a city and having anonymity and it’s just not at all who I turned out to be," she noted.
Eventually, they returned in 1998. The two were trying to have a child, so Tessendorf took it slow and helped at a day care. Her oldest son, Cole, was born in 1999.
“I saw this ad for the Center for Survivors, but it was a full-time job and I didn’t want a full-time job," Tessendorf said.
She called Heinisch, who she said is the "voice in her head," and her friend and mentor.
"She means the world to me," she said.
Heinisch brought her on part-time to work in schools with teenagers.
“Teenagers, too, are my favorite age,” she said, smiling and leaning her head back. “They also still believe that they can change the world.”
Although the problems of domestic violence and sexual assault aren’t going away, Tessendorf said, if she didn’t believe things couldn’t get better there’s no way she would have worked at the Center for Survivors for 20 years.
“I’ve seen horrible things here. I mean if your determination of success here is whether or not someone leaves … then you’ll never make it,” she said. “My determination, my scale of what success is did I connect with someone? Did I connect with that person and plant a seed of dignity? That’s always my goal when I talk to someone is (to) let them know that they’re worthy and that they matter to us.”
You can’t save the world, she added, victims do that themselves.
Despite the hard cases, Tessendorf said she has seen the best in people, including one time where there was a little boy whose life's importance was a bike he had received for his birthday. Unfortunately, when he and his mom fled, they had to leave the bike. He was devastated.
“We had a local hairstyling salon that took on that family … they rallied … they bought this kid a brand new bike," she said. "It was just like it was going to be OK.”
Tessendorf can’t buy a bike for every kid, but people working together can. It's another example of how if there's a need in Columbus, residents fill it.
“We’ll live here forever,” she said.
MAKING AN IMPACT
Tessendorf became a supervisor at Center for Survivors around 2015 or 2016.
“My long-term goal is to stay as long as I’m relevant … I’ve seen my role change,” she said. “Actually, one of our staff … wrote a paper about how I’ve influenced her and that was shocking to me. I’m like ‘really?’ What I realized is that I am for her what Rosie is for me -- The voice in my head.”
Savannah Rodriguez, who was a student coordinator for Revolution and met her husband in the program, said Tessendorf helped her form her morals and beliefs. Now, she teaches at North Park Elementary School in Columbus.
“My experiences and my lessons that I learned in Revolution and from Abbie have helped me be the teacher I am today (and) influenced the way I help kids,” Rodriguez said. “Or the kids that I know are experiencing something at home, I know how to approach them and what to say and what to do and how to handle that.”
Another Revolution alumna, Mollie Rambour, is a school counselor at Lakeview Community Schools and had her whole family go through the program.
"She always is the person to reach out … if she knows you're going through a hard time … and (say) 'Hey thinking of you, praying for you," Rambour said. "Revolution also made me want to go into a helping field so I went into education and from there … I (became) a school counselor."
Rambour, as a school counselor, will know about Center for Survivors' resources because she went through Revolution, Tessendorf said.
“That’s my goal. I want to do good,” Tessendorf said.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
