'I want to do good': Tessendorf passionate about helping survivors

Eventually, they returned in 1998. The two were trying to have a child, so Tessendorf took it slow and helped at a day care. Her oldest son, Cole, was born in 1999.

“I saw this ad for the Center for Survivors, but it was a full-time job and I didn’t want a full-time job," Tessendorf said.

She called Heinisch, who she said is the "voice in her head," and her friend and mentor.

"She means the world to me," she said.

Heinisch brought her on part-time to work in schools with teenagers.

“Teenagers, too, are my favorite age,” she said, smiling and leaning her head back. “They also still believe that they can change the world.”

Although the problems of domestic violence and sexual assault aren’t going away, Tessendorf said, if she didn’t believe things couldn’t get better there’s no way she would have worked at the Center for Survivors for 20 years.