'If you need help, she'll help you': Condon passionate about youth, literacy

For over 30 years, one thing has always been at the forefront of Columbus resident Dee Condon’s mind: Fostering development in youth.
Through her long career as an educator and involvement with the Platte Valley Literacy Association (PVLA) and the CASA Connection of Platte and Colfax Counties, Condon has positively impacted countless area children. Whether with helping a young mind learn how to read or developing a connection with a child who has experienced abuse, Condon is one who is always eager to lend a helping hand.
“She’s one who wants to do anything she can to help people,” PVLA Executive Director Mary Wiegand said. “She (doesn’t) care where you’re from or your story; if you need help, she’ll help you.”
Little farm town
Condon grew up in Clare, Iowa, which is near Fort Dodge. Back then, she noted, Clare’s population was around 300 people.
“It was an Irish settlement,” Condon said. “You knew practically everybody. My dad had three brothers who farmed there or in the same area. So (I have) lots of first cousins and relatives.”
She was the youngest of seven children which, she said, gave her “an interesting upbringing.”
“There was only (a) 10-year (difference) from the oldest to the youngest,” Condon said. “It was pretty close. You learned how to work hard on the farm.”
After graduating from St. Edmond Catholic School in Fort Dodge, Condon moved to Nebraska to attend the College of Saint Mary, a private Catholic women’s university in Omaha. Three of Condon’s sisters attended Saint Mary’s as well, with Condon and two of her sisters becoming teachers.
“None of us went back to (Clare, Iowa). I have a younger brother who took over the farm,” Condon said. “There was only room for one, you know, and that was fine with us.”
As an elementary teacher with two master’s degrees, Condon started on her path in education by working for the Papillion-La Vista Public Schools for eight years. In 1981 she arrived in Columbus, where she found her next job at Columbus Public Schools.
Finding Columbus
For the next 20 years, Condon taught kindergarten and Title 1, a federally funded program that provides academic support to children of low-income families. She focused on reading in Title 1.
“I did that for a number of years and then I went into the administration building,” she said. “I was their ESL (English as a second language) reading and migrant person until 2008 when I went to ESU 7. … I was the migrant education director.”
The work she did in organizing the ESL program and helping youth learn English was rewarding.
“They’re just sponges,” Condon said. “They learn so quickly. The younger you are when you’re trying to learn a new language, the better. But many of them learn so quickly, it was fascinating.”
Condon has been a single mom for most of her life and currently has four adult children.
A previous spouse brought her to Columbus but, Condon said, she stayed in the area because she enjoys the community.
“The reason I’ve stayed so long is because it’s a really good place to raise kids,” she noted.
Condon retired in 2016 but has remained dedicated to a cause she’s passionate about – literacy.
“(It’s a) basic quality of life,” Condon said. “I think it tremendously affects every human being’s quality of life.”
Reaching out
PLVA is a nonprofit that provides educational opportunities in citizenship and the Spanish language, as well as adult education programs through Central Community College for ESL and GED.
Condon has been involved with PLVA for at least 10 years, Wiegand noted.
Wiegand met Condon five years ago when hired as PVLA’s executive director. At that time, Condon had been president of the PVLA’s Board of Directors. Condon played an essential role while Wiegand transitioned into her new one, Wiegand said.
“For the first couple of months, I was constantly emailing her, ‘how do I do this? What about this?’” Wiegand recalled. “She was very, very helpful.”
Condon just finished her second term with the PVLA board, the first having been while she was employed with Columbus Public Schools.
“With her … history working with ESU 7 working with migrants, she knew the clientele here,” Wiegand said. “She knew my position because she actually had to do it for a while because there was a gap from the last director leaving and when they hired me. She … was the main point of contact. She knows her stuff, she’s very knowledgeable and friendly.”
Improving the literacy skills of those who need it the most is important to Condon.
“It’s pretty much been my life. It’s all developmental, it’s where you make a difference,” she said. “You can make a difference in their future life. If you don’t know how to read or you don’t know a language, you’re not going to succeed nearly as well in Columbus, Nebraska, or in Nebraska in general.”
Following her retirement, Condon took a step back to give thought to how she wanted to give back to the community while still enjoying her post-work years. That led her to start volunteering as an advocate with CASA in 2017.
“Since that time she has dedicated over 700 hours and 6,000 miles performing as an advocate,” CASA Executive Director Susie Jarecki said, in a Thursday email to the Telegram. “Dee does an amazing job being a voice for the children she advocates for. She is determined to give 100% to a task and often seems to go above and beyond that! Dee is highly respected by everyone she works with on a case.”
Condon is now serving as an advocate for two children from different families.
“…I like (CASA) because it’s more one-on-one, more relationship building. I like to be more of a positive influence,” Condon said. “It’s easy to volunteer for it because you can set it to fit your schedule as long as you work with the foster parents and foster child and they can fit your schedule.”
Jarecki added Condon makes a great addition to CASA.
“When you put that much knowledge, respect and dedication into one person and back it up with a huge, loving heart, you have what I call a perfect volunteer and CASA Connection is very lucky to have her,” Jarecki said, in an email.
Previously, Condon had been involved with her children’s extracurricular activities, including Girl Scouts, soccer and band. She also volunteered with Center for Survivors for 19 years. Condon has worked with the Columbus Area United Way’s Dolly Parton Imagination Library, which provides free books to local children from birth to age 4.
‘Now it’s home’
With the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc on everyday life, Condon has been staying at home and keeping busy with sewing, baking, reading and crafts. Normally, she travels quite a bit as her four children and 10 grandkids live throughout the Midwest and the South – Texas, the Kansas City area, Missouri and, of course, Columbus.
“I like to go see them; I’m able and I can,” Condon said. “With CASA, that all fits together because again you can make it work.”
But, she’s looking forward to the future as she’s had her first COVID-19 vaccine and is scheduled for the second shot.
“So I’m optimistic that things are going to get better,” she added.
Despite how things actually play out, Condon knows one thing: She will remain in Columbus.
“Now it’s home. After all this time, it’s home,” Condon said. “I like the size, I like the community. It’s a giving community, they’re always willing to help anybody in need, support the nonprofits.
“I like that, I think it speaks to the quality of the people who choose to live here.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.