'If you need help, she'll help you': Condon passionate about youth, literacy

“For the first couple of months, I was constantly emailing her, ‘how do I do this? What about this?’” Wiegand recalled. “She was very, very helpful.”

Condon just finished her second term with the PVLA board, the first having been while she was employed with Columbus Public Schools.

“With her … history working with ESU 7 working with migrants, she knew the clientele here,” Wiegand said. “She knew my position because she actually had to do it for a while because there was a gap from the last director leaving and when they hired me. She … was the main point of contact. She knows her stuff, she’s very knowledgeable and friendly.”

Improving the literacy skills of those who need it the most is important to Condon.

“It’s pretty much been my life. It’s all developmental, it’s where you make a difference,” she said. “You can make a difference in their future life. If you don’t know how to read or you don’t know a language, you’re not going to succeed nearly as well in Columbus, Nebraska, or in Nebraska in general.”

Following her retirement, Condon took a step back to give thought to how she wanted to give back to the community while still enjoying her post-work years. That led her to start volunteering as an advocate with CASA in 2017.