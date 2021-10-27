Immanuel Lutheran Church prepares to hold 20th extravaganza

Last year, Immanuel Lutheran Church held its annual extravaganza virtually, but this time around the event will be back in person while celebrating an important milestone.

The church will host its 20th annual Immanuel Lutheran School Extravaganza starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29, at the Ramada Hotel and River’s Edge Convention Center, 263 33rd Ave. in Columbus. The school fundraiser will have dinner and entertainment. A silent auction will also be part of the festivities with the bidding currently going on and ending the evening of the event.

“We are so excited to be celebrating the 20th annual Immanuel Lutheran School Extravaganza. We are so grateful for the Columbus community’s support of Christian education,” said Immanuel Lutheran Church Business Administrator Kristen Koch – who, along with Stefanie Siegel, is the co-organizer of the extravaganza.

Ticket sales for the event are over, Koch said, but those interested in participating in the auction can do so without attending the event.

“We sold 337 tickets this year, which is down a little because we’re competing with some really exciting things happening in Columbus that same evening,” Koch said. “This year was a little unique in that we needed to have our number into the venue for food preparation earlier than usual due to supply chain issues.”

The event will also feature a performance by Illinois-based comedian Jeremy Nunes – which is the first time such a show will be held during the extravaganza, Koch said.

The funds from the event and auction will go toward keeping students’ tuition costs more affordable, Koch said. To see the items up for bid, visit immanuellutheran.home.qtego.net.

The auction items include a party at the Henry on 11th with Wunderlich’s Catering, a one-year family membership to the Columbus Family YMCA, Apple AirPods, a Michael Kors Jet Set shoulder bag, two tickets to the 2022 Men’s College World Series and framed and autographed photos from musician Neil Diamond and athletes Tiger Woods and Michael Jordan.

Koch said folks don't have to be constantly checking on their silent auction bid because there is a notification system in place to help them keep track.

“The system will send you text notifications if you’ve been outbid and notifications about when the auction will close,” Koch said. “We appreciate the support of those unable to attend by bidding on our silent auction items.”

Siegel said she believes the extravaganza is a chance for attendees to congregate and help a good cause.

“We hope people will have a fun time at our event while supporting Immanuel Lutheran School,” Siegel said.

None of this would be possible if not for the community, Koch said.

“We’re grateful for all of the support we receive from businesses and individuals. We’re so proud of our school and invite anyone that is interested in learning more about Immanuel Lutheran School to reach out to the school or church offices,” Koch said.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.