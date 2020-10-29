Immanuel Lutheran extravaganza moves online

Community members can still help support Immanuel Lutheran Church and School through its online auction, which takes place Friday.
Kristen Koch, a business administrator at Immanuel Lutheran Church, said the annual extravaganza is typically a dinner with live and silent auctions. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced organizers to change up the event to allow the auction to still take place while maintaining Directed Health Measures.
“We’ve usually had between 300 and 400 people but this year it’s down quite a bit; we’re right around 230 that are coming to the open house. That’s if people who bought tickets actually come. There’ll be some people that’ll just be there for the meal,” Koch said.
An open house that allows attendees to see auction items in person will take place from noon to 7 p.m. on Friday at the church’s Fellowship Hall; however, the RSVP deadline has passed. The deadline has also passed to purchase a meal ticket.
The virtual auction is still available for those who wish to peruse items or place bids at https://bit.ly/34CqDU9. The bidding lasts until approximately 8 or 8:30 p.m., said Beth Olsen, a church member who assists Koch with the extravaganza’s planning.
Items listed on the website include gift certificates, game tickets, golf and vacation packages, a snowblower, iPad and several others.
According to Koch, 233 meal tickets have been reserved. Olsen noted that the meal includes tailgate-type food to tie into the “Tailgate and Celebrate” theme.
“We’re having a cheeseburger and a hot dog, beans, cheesy potatoes, gourmet cupcakes and soda,” Olsen said.
The meal is catered and will be available via a drive-through procedure at the church’s Family Life Center to limit the number of visitors inside the facility and to ensure that people aren’t eating next to each other.
Other precautions include requiring masks and holding the open house for a longer period of time to avoid overcrowding.
“We’re hoping for a lot of participation from our families,” Olsen said. “I really do want to emphasize that local businesses were very generous considering everything they’ve been through as far as this year being tough on everyone. I know they were generous to donate and we’re very grateful for that.”
Koch and Olsen noted that the extravaganza is Immanuel Lutheran School’s biggest fundraiser of the year and plays a big part in keeping tuition affordable and being able to offer financial assistance.
“We’re hoping to raise funds for use at the school … We’ve gotten quite a few meal tickets, that does help us,” Olsen said.
“We really count on these funds to help with the school and to help with tuition assistance … and purchase things that maybe the budget doesn’t allow to benefit the children that go there."
Koch said she is hoping that church members, school families and the general public participate in the auction.
“We’re just looking for community support and to raise as much as we can to support our schools,” Koch said.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
