Immanuel Lutheran extravaganza moves online

Community members can still help support Immanuel Lutheran Church and School through its online auction, which takes place Friday.

Kristen Koch, a business administrator at Immanuel Lutheran Church, said the annual extravaganza is typically a dinner with live and silent auctions. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced organizers to change up the event to allow the auction to still take place while maintaining Directed Health Measures.

“We’ve usually had between 300 and 400 people but this year it’s down quite a bit; we’re right around 230 that are coming to the open house. That’s if people who bought tickets actually come. There’ll be some people that’ll just be there for the meal,” Koch said.

An open house that allows attendees to see auction items in person will take place from noon to 7 p.m. on Friday at the church’s Fellowship Hall; however, the RSVP deadline has passed. The deadline has also passed to purchase a meal ticket.

The virtual auction is still available for those who wish to peruse items or place bids at https://bit.ly/34CqDU9. The bidding lasts until approximately 8 or 8:30 p.m., said Beth Olsen, a church member who assists Koch with the extravaganza’s planning.