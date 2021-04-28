Impacts from potential bill felt throughout Platte County

Rural law enforcement agencies may find it harder to swing the changes proposed by a police reform bill advancing in the Nebraska legislature.
According to the letter filed at the legislature that introduced LB (legislative bill) 51, the bill seeks to "improve standards of policing" across Nebraska, especially regarding use of force. It also increases certification standards for law enforcement officers and institutes new training requirements, including training in de-escalation techniques.
Platte County Sheriff Ed Wemhoff said smaller agencies may have issues meeting the increased training requirements.
Whenever an officer is absent for training, Wemhoff said, someone else must be present to cover those shifts. A larger department may be able to cope with absent officers more readily, Wemhoff said. But it may be harder for smaller, often rural, departments to come up with the officers to cover those shifts.
"When you start getting down to the agencies with 20 (officers) or less or 10 or less or five or less...some of the stuff in that bill really makes it hard for them to provide the law enforcement services to their community," Wemhoff said. "...I don't know of anybody in law enforcement who does not want good quality training... But we also have a responsibility to the community that, when they call us, someone is available to come and respond. We can't all be off training all the time."
More training also costs more money, often in the form of overtime hours for the officers left covering absent co-workers' shifts while they train. And for many agencies, budgets are already delicate balancing acts.
"If they want to have all this training available, then put funds towards making it available for law enforcement," Wemhoff said.
LB51 was introduced as a response to calls for police reform that sounded across the nation last summer following the death of Black Minneapolis resident George Floyd at the hands of a police officer, Derek Chauvin.
Chauvin was fired and, recently, convicted for murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death.
In the wake of Floyd's death, many people began loudly calling for added cultural bias training and reforms of existing use of force policies.
Columbus Police Department (CPD) Chief Charles Sherer said the department saw LB51, or something like it, coming down the pipeline and tried to prepare accordingly.
"We've changed our policies," Sherer said.
As introduced, LB51 requires agencies to adopt excessive force and duty to intervene policies. It makes a psychological evaluation a requirement for officer certification and prohibits the use of chokeholds.
CPD's certification process for new officers already included a psychological evaluation, and the department has adopted a duty to intervene policy and updated its use of force policy.
"Chokeholds are only going to be used in a lethal force situation,” Sherer said.
CPD has also added bias training for its officers, which LB51 also requires.
On the flip side, Wemhoff argued that local agencies know what is best for their communities, and should be able to decide what policies and trainings to pursue -- especially in the case of rural departments, which may have more limited resources.
"I recognize what (the legislators) are trying to do. But instead of pushing something through, maybe there's a way to work with everybody a little better," Wemhoff said. "You have people making decisions about what's best for law enforcement who don't even work in law enforcement."
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.