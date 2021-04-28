Impacts from potential bill felt throughout Platte County

Rural law enforcement agencies may find it harder to swing the changes proposed by a police reform bill advancing in the Nebraska legislature.

According to the letter filed at the legislature that introduced LB (legislative bill) 51, the bill seeks to "improve standards of policing" across Nebraska, especially regarding use of force. It also increases certification standards for law enforcement officers and institutes new training requirements, including training in de-escalation techniques.

Platte County Sheriff Ed Wemhoff said smaller agencies may have issues meeting the increased training requirements.

Whenever an officer is absent for training, Wemhoff said, someone else must be present to cover those shifts. A larger department may be able to cope with absent officers more readily, Wemhoff said. But it may be harder for smaller, often rural, departments to come up with the officers to cover those shifts.