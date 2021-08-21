Importance of CPR and first aid skills

The mission of the Platte Valley Lifestyle Coalition (PCLC) is to achieve healthier lifestyles through the development of relationships with our family, friends and neighbors by utilizing education, engagement and empowerment. What better way to achieve this mission than by enrolling your family in a cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and first aid class?

Perhaps you’ve been at an event — a ball game, concert or fireworks display — where everything is going just great, and then suddenly, someone becomes badly injured. When this happens, you often see a few different reactions. Some people will freak out. Others will freeze. And still others will jump into action. Aren’t we all thankful for the people who, in those stressful situations, spring into action to help those who are hurt? Often these are the people who have some type of training for emergency situations.

CPR and first aid classes are hands-on and interactive. They will prepare you with the tools and confidence you need to transition yourself from the role of bystander to lifesaver. No one ever wants to be in a situation in which CPR or first aid are necessary, but the unfortunate reality is that many of us will be faced with such a scenario. Knowledge can go a long way toward preventing accidents or injuries in the future.