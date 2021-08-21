Importance of CPR and first aid skills

The mission of the Platte Valley Lifestyle Coalition (PCLC) is to achieve healthier lifestyles through the development of relationships with our family, friends and neighbors by utilizing education, engagement and empowerment. What better way to achieve this mission than by enrolling your family in a cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and first aid class?
Perhaps you’ve been at an event — a ball game, concert or fireworks display — where everything is going just great, and then suddenly, someone becomes badly injured. When this happens, you often see a few different reactions. Some people will freak out. Others will freeze. And still others will jump into action. Aren’t we all thankful for the people who, in those stressful situations, spring into action to help those who are hurt? Often these are the people who have some type of training for emergency situations.
CPR and first aid classes are hands-on and interactive. They will prepare you with the tools and confidence you need to transition yourself from the role of bystander to lifesaver. No one ever wants to be in a situation in which CPR or first aid are necessary, but the unfortunate reality is that many of us will be faced with such a scenario. Knowledge can go a long way toward preventing accidents or injuries in the future.
Maybe, when you think of those taking CPR and first aid classes, you picture individuals who are required to do so — people like emergency medical technicians, police officers, firefighters and lifeguards. That doesn’t mean it’s not valuable for those of us not in these positions. Knowing these lifesaving measures could put you in a position to be a real blessing to a family member or friend who suffers an injury or has suddenly stopped breathing. Think about how much more prepared you would be as a parent if one of your children broke a bone, began choking on something or, worse, ended up in a near-drowning situation. Think about how you might respond right now —and then consider how you could prepare yourself to handle that emergency.
Central Community College offers CPR and first aid training and a variety of healthy lifestyle classes right here in Columbus. To learn more about courses or schedule a training, call Lora Hastreiter of CCC Extended Learning Services at 402-562-1451. We’re thankful to have CCC as an active member of the coalition.
As part of its mission to promote healthy lifestyles, the PCLC is involved with several local health and wellness programs, including the Walk to Jerusalem, the Complete Health Improvement Program, running clubs at local schools, Walk with a Doc and more. To learn more about the PCLC or how you can become involved, contact Gene Vis, PCLC coordinator, at 402-562-4686 or edvis@columbushosp.org.