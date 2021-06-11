Importance of showing respect

"Respect," Aretha Franklin’s chart-topping hit from 1967, was a landmark for the feminist movement in our country at that time. Regardless of who you are or what you are about, respect is essential for everyone.

The YMCA has four core values: Caring, Honesty, Respect and Responsibility. Respect is a baseline, human value that is extremely beneficial for everyone.

The Bible says, “So whatever you wish that others would do to you, do also to them.” Matthew 7:12. That verse is similar to those motivational posters that state, “All I really need to know, I learned in Kindergarten.”

The Y is a melting pot of people from a wide range of cultures and backgrounds; everyone is welcome. Amidst all of that must be a middle ground which is respect.

Respect is shown in many areas. I respect you by the words that come out of my mouth. My dad had two brothers. Any time they were together, the colorful language I heard was not what was taught in Kindergarten. Dad rarely talked like that at home, but around his brothers, it was the norm. At the Y, we have young and old, male and female, high society and no society. Respect keeps the bad language in my mouth.