Improving education: Adult education program gets new learning space

Dozens huddled outside of the Family Resource Center on the morning of Sept. 23 to welcome the Central Community College (CCC) adult education program to its partly-new, partly-renovated home.

The facility, which was previously used for medical clinics, has been given new life as a dedicated educational facility, with full classrooms in place of the old doctors' offices that were being used for the program before, Educator Natasha Gonzalez said.

"I'm most excited about the extra space in the beautiful school," Gonzalez said. "The floors were terrible, all I wanted was for us to get new floors so for us to get this beautiful new school is incredible for our students."

The program, which has been a partnership between the Family Resource Center, Platte Valley Literacy Association (PVLA), CCC and a network of volunteers with a variety of specialties, offers adult education for those who have withdrawn from the education system, help with GED certification and courses in literacy and English as a second language (ESL).

CCC President Dr. Matt Gotschall said the space, in addition to being a suboptimal layout, was smaller than they wanted for classrooms, hence the expansion.

"The rooms we were using were not designed for classrooms, they were designed for medical offices and hospital rooms," Gotschall said. "They were very cramped. When we had this opportunity to basically double the size and stay in same general area, we took it."

Becky Fausett, director of adult education at the new facility, said they were even able to add much-needed new spaces for individual study or one-on-one interaction that wasn't as feasible in the previous layout.

"We're expanding and growing the number of students we're serving so this is really helpful. The testing and tutoring rooms are new so those are some quiet spaces for students to take assessments or work one-on-one with teachers," Fausett said.

Gonzalez added that she hopes the renovations will lend some more credibility and wow factor to the program she has grown to know and love.

"It’ll bring people to us like 'oh, we go to this beautiful school, this is what we have, you should check it out! We have great teachers, great staff members!'” Gonzalez said.

The classrooms feature new objects like projectors, desk space, whiteboards, maps and helpful posters around the room. Gotschall said these all will facilitate the learning process further than the already-great staff were able to before.

"We can actually teach now, not that we weren’t able to before, but we can do so much more now with the updated tech, the positive learning environment, even just having places for maps, posters that help explain and reiterate the things they’re supposed to be learning about," Gotschall said.

Fausett added that the proximity to other agencies and services they can partner with is an added benefit, making the building more of a one-stop shop for those seeking multiple services.

"It's a partnership between the PVLA, the owners of the building, the FRC and the college and it's great having other partners in the same facility because we rely on volunteers," Gotschall said. "We want people to feel comfortable coming here to teach and learn."

Gotschall went on to say that $700,000 of the $1 million price tag on the project came from federal COVID-19 funding, which will help grow jobs and build skills in the community.

"It's a great way to invest those [funds], going towards workforce development, helping underserved populations," Gotschall said. "It fits very nicely with the purpose of those funds to be able to invest in our community and all of our students."

Gonzalez added that with programs like the literacy and citizenship courses as well as book clubs and general support from volunteers, the program can help a lot of people, directly and indirectly.

"There are so many opportunities for immigrants and undereducated individuals in our community to excel here and it's really fortunate we have all these programs and things for our community members," Gonzalez said.