IN FULL SWING: City sees significant development at 23rd Street

“We had looked out on the east side of town. We were literally going back and forth as to where we wanted to be," said Erbig, who said they were influenced once they knew the hotel and the apartment complex was going in. "Then I was contacted by a developer with Starbucks and he wanted to make sure we were going to go here. So we kind of coordinated.”

The Starbucks developer wanted to be in that spot, Erbig said, but also wanted to make sure the Freddy’s would also be on the lot.

“It’s nice to see redevelopment in areas of town where you saw Walmart leave and go build out further east. It’s great to be part of a redevelopment project,” he said. “It certainly has improved this area of town.”

City Council President Charlie Bahr agreed.

“It’s been phenomenal. We hope to revitalize that whole corner over there. It’s always been a little slower for retail on that side of town, but I think with all this, it will really take off,” he said. “They’ve got the Freddy’s, of course, and I understand the line’s only about 20 minutes long now. The Hampton, I believe, is open soon, the apartments behind the Hampton on the north side are nearing completion.”

Bahr said there is still room for growth in the area.