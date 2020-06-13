IN FULL SWING: City sees significant development at 23rd Street

After the Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers in Columbus had the highest daily sales record for any restaurant in owner Ron Erbig’s franchise group on Sunday, May 31, the City is taking a victory lap for the success of the development in the old Walmart site.
But, Ward 3 City Council member Richard "Rich" Jablonksi said some of his constituents are concerned about safety in that area, even as Mayor Jim Bulkley said they plan to install a new stoplight.
“You couldn’t ask for a better success story. Two-and-a-half-years ago we had an empty, old Walmart. Along came a developer with a vision and an idea. TIF (tax increment financing) became involved and look what we have now,” Bulkley said. “I’ve heard some people concerned about too much development in this area. Well, I don’t believe so. I think it’s great growth and I hope to see more things like this.”
In some ways, the traffic light shows how much change has come to this part of town over the past couple decades.
“(The Freddy’s opening) was a little scary. We had cars backed down on the highway all day but that’s a one day kind of thing,” Bulkley said. “There’s a light hanging there that’s been inactive since the Walmart closed (there) 10-12 years ago. There will be a new light put back in there now that we have the density of businesses. (The traffic light) is a cost incurred by the developer.”
Jablonski, who voted against putting a Starbucks in the area June 1, said he isn’t going to tell people how to spend their money but any safety issues need to be addressed.
“The calls I (was) getting were safety concerns about how many vehicles we’re putting into that piece of property and how they’re going to be able to come in and out of it safely,” he said. “They wanted to add another business into that property, which is now pretty congested to begin with, and I just voted against it on a safety reason.”
The development is also home to a new Hampton Inn, which has yet to open. Jablonski questioned the need for another hotel of the Hampton's size in town (Editor's note: Jablonski is a part-owner of the nearby Ramada Hotel).
“I’m not saying that because I’m a hotel owner,” he said. “I just said the numbers just don’t make sense.”
Officials with the Hampton Inn could not be reached for this story.
Jablonski said sometimes things look good on paper but don’t work in real life.
“Not everybody has the same view I do,” Jablonski said.
The plans thus far have all been approved and are in accordance with City code, said City Community Development Director Dan Curtis, who added that Freddy’s and the Hampton Inn meet and/or exceed required parking codes and the planned Starbucks will as well.
He said he believed Freddy's has about 41 spots and the Hampton Inn has more than the minimum requirement of 80 stalls.
During its meeting Monday night, a plan to put new storage units into the former Walmart building was recommended for approval by the Planning Commission to the City Council and Bulkley. The reasoning behind this, it was noted, is this type of business would alleviate parking needs as less parking would be required, and "it is good use for the building."
“They don’t have enough parking to use the whole facility for different uses,” Curtis said. “That was one of the reasons that they came up with that use for the back part of the building. We still have more projects to come.”
Last week, Nelnet announced it will be opening a new call center in the old Walmart building. Nelnet stated in a news release that the office will open by the end of the year. It plans to start hiring next month and expects to eventually employ about 100 people.
The apartments in the area have parking available. The parking code for one-bedroom apartments was amended a while back as it was “more restrictive than most” and had not being updated since the late 1990s, said Curtis.
As for Freddy's, Erbig said he looked at a site on the east side of town in 2018. Then, in early 2019, he reviewed the site Freddy’s currently occupies.
“We had looked out on the east side of town. We were literally going back and forth as to where we wanted to be," said Erbig, who said they were influenced once they knew the hotel and the apartment complex was going in. "Then I was contacted by a developer with Starbucks and he wanted to make sure we were going to go here. So we kind of coordinated.”
The Starbucks developer wanted to be in that spot, Erbig said, but also wanted to make sure the Freddy’s would also be on the lot.
“It’s nice to see redevelopment in areas of town where you saw Walmart leave and go build out further east. It’s great to be part of a redevelopment project,” he said. “It certainly has improved this area of town.”
City Council President Charlie Bahr agreed.
“It’s been phenomenal. We hope to revitalize that whole corner over there. It’s always been a little slower for retail on that side of town, but I think with all this, it will really take off,” he said. “They’ve got the Freddy’s, of course, and I understand the line’s only about 20 minutes long now. The Hampton, I believe, is open soon, the apartments behind the Hampton on the north side are nearing completion.”
Bahr said there is still room for growth in the area.
“There’s still space in the north part of the Bomgaars building that they’re looking at developing, maybe some inside storage and some offices and small retail,” he said, referencing the storage plan, Nelnet, and whatever retail they can recruit.
Bahr voted for the Starbucks at the June 1 meeting, though he acknowledged Jablonski's view.
“I understand his concerns because you drive by there and you look and it doesn’t look like there’s all that much parking,” Bahr said. “They say that they’ve done all their paperwork and they know the capacity of the buildings and they know how many cars there are so they’ve got enough parking spaces.”
The City has already started working on the traffic light and the pieces have been ordered, Bahr said, and he hopes it will be reactivated within the next couple of months.
The Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce is very supportive of the work the City has done, said Chamber President Jeanne Schieffer.
“The chamber is just very excited for the development we see happening. The City has done an excellent job working with the developers,” she said. “The City has done a really good job of meeting their specific requirements to make that area a robust and exciting part of the community.”
The chamber is interested in redevelopments which make Columbus an “even better” place to live, Schieffer said.
“That area complements good things happening in downtown, which also complements good things happening out east,” she said.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
