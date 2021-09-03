IN THE FAMILY: Law enforcement runs in Platte County deputy's blood

Platte County Deputy Sam Avila's first inkling that he might pursue a career in law enforcement came when he was a kid.
"My cousin was a police officer in El Paso, Texas," Avila, 49, said. "When I was very young and I saw him out on the street, he waved at me, I waved back and I was like, 'OK, that's cool.' It was something I wanted to do from that point on."
Avila -- who is originally from Las Vegas -- started his career in law enforcement in Nevada in 2004. He joined the Platte County Sheriff's Office in 2017 and has been in Nebraska ever since.
When he was younger, Avila said, his cousin became a role model for him and helped him take the steps to get where he is now.
"If it wasn't for him, I'd probably be doing something totally different," Avila said.
Years later, Avila would do the same for his younger sister, who is now doing field training for a position at a police department in Nevada.
Sheriff Ed Wemhoff said it's always special to see families with multiple current or former members of law enforcement.
"For every class that graduates from the training center, at some point during the graduation they recognize students and their family who are also in law enforcement," Wemhoff said. "...That's usually pretty cool."
Avila said he helped his sister on her path by encouraging her to join a Police Explorers program with the police department in Boulder City, Nevada. Avila said the officers there became her mentors and helped guide her.
Local Police Explorers or Law Enforcement Exploring programs allow young adults to feel out law enforcement careers by working with local agencies.
Avila said the programs often provide opportunities to develop the discipline, confidence and skills to be successful at the training academy and on the job.
He added that the program also focuses on the importance of teamwork, volunteering and community relationships and takes participants through scenarios they might encounter in the real world as members of law enforcement.
It's one of the Exploring programs established by the school and work youth program Learning for Life, which is a non-scouting subsidiary of the Boy Scouts of America.
Avila said each law enforcement agency in Nevada has its own Explorer program. There are also several agencies in Nebraska with Explorer programs.
Wemhoff got his start in a similar way.
"The summer between my junior and senior years of college, I signed up for an internship with the (Nebraska) State Patrol and the K-9 division," Wemhoff said.
Wemhoff described it as a summer-long ride-along.
"I experienced traffic stops for drugs, searching runaways and watching a dog track these kids for five or six miles," Wemhoff said. "I had a lot of really good experiences."
Of course, not all ride-alongs are as involved as Wemhoff's college internship. The Platte County Sheriff's Office does ride-alongs and those interested can contact the sheriff's office for more details.
Avila said going on a ride-along exposes others to the work done by law enforcement. Wemhoff agreed, saying that ride-alongs can give people a window into the world of law enforcement.
Meanwhile, there are multiple ways to prepare for a career in law enforcement. Avila encouraged residents to get a job that involves talking to a lot of people, which helps develop the people skills that are essential to the profession.
Avila accomplished that by doing hotel security in Las Vegas for a number of years. He said the job allowed him to interact with all kinds of different people, including members of law enforcement.
"If people want to get their foot in the door, there are ways, whether it's reaching out to the Platte County Sheriff’s Office, Columbus Police or Nebraska State Patrol," Avila said. "...Approach us -- talk to us."
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.