IN THE FAMILY: Law enforcement runs in Platte County deputy's blood

Platte County Deputy Sam Avila's first inkling that he might pursue a career in law enforcement came when he was a kid.

"My cousin was a police officer in El Paso, Texas," Avila, 49, said. "When I was very young and I saw him out on the street, he waved at me, I waved back and I was like, 'OK, that's cool.' It was something I wanted to do from that point on."

Avila -- who is originally from Las Vegas -- started his career in law enforcement in Nevada in 2004. He joined the Platte County Sheriff's Office in 2017 and has been in Nebraska ever since.

When he was younger, Avila said, his cousin became a role model for him and helped him take the steps to get where he is now.

"If it wasn't for him, I'd probably be doing something totally different," Avila said.

Years later, Avila would do the same for his younger sister, who is now doing field training for a position at a police department in Nevada.

Sheriff Ed Wemhoff said it's always special to see families with multiple current or former members of law enforcement.