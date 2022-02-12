Inheritance tax bill passes

The Nebraska legislature passed a bill reducing inheritance tax on Friday morning, but Platte County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jerry Micek said he is glad the bill didn't get rid of the tax altogether, as has been proposed in the past.

The bill (LB310) reduces the amount of inheritance tax collected by each Nebraska county from family members who inherit property from a deceased resident. Platte County and others treat the inheritance tax fund as a kind of rainy day fund, usually pulling from their multi-million dollar pot for big road projects or to mitigate property tax increases.

Nebraska is one of the only remaining states with an inheritance tax, and multiple attempts have been made over the years to get rid of it.

As passed by the legislature on Friday, LB310 doesn't get rid of the inheritance tax, but it does reduce it. The bill fully exempts all inheritors under age 22 from the tax, reduces the tax rate imposed on certain relatives and raises the before tax exemption for several categories of family members.

Other bills introduced in previous years have tried to get rid of Nebraska's inheritance tax entirely, either over a period of years or all at once.

Micek has opposed bills aimed at getting rid of the inheritance tax and, in a previous Telegram article, he said he had reached out to several senators to express a lack of support for LB310.

"I was definitely not in favor of (bills) that were going to do away with the inheritance tax, either immediately or over the years. ... But...I can fully understand the raising of the minimum amount that's not taxed for inheritance and the (tax rate reductions). I understand it's going to take some money away from the counties but...I'm just glad they didn't do away with it totally or schedule that to be done," Micek said.

While he's glad LB310 doesn't entirely do away with the inheritance tax, Micek doesn't expect it to be the final word on the matter. Platte Institute Chief Executive Officer Jim Vokal's comments in a Friday morning Platte Institute press release about the passage of LB310 communicate as much.

"Senators should come back every year and build upon the progress they’ve made with LB310 until every family and business is free from this outdated and inequitable tax," Vokal said in the release.

In the meantime, although Platte County will be receiving less in inheritance taxes going forward, Micek said the passage of LB310 won't change the county's relationship to the inheritance tax fund.

"We've never made it part of our budget for necessary spending," Micek said. "It's basically been there for major projects that...came up that weren't plan for or...so that we don't have to raise the property tax."

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

