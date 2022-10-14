Injures reported in car accident

A Monday morning car accident resulted in injures.

On Oct. 10, 2022, at 7:40 a.m. deputies responded to a two-vehicle collision with injuries located approximately a half mile west of 205th Avenue on 325th Street.

The initial investigation revealed that a 1998 Chevy Malibu driven by Jenna Schafer, 17, of Columbus, and a 2007 Chevy Silverado driven by Colton Flinn, 29, of Columbus, collided in the roadway.

Columbus Rescue and Humphrey Rescue transported both Schafer and Flinn, as well as an adult and two children passengers from the Flinn vehicle to Columbus Community Hospital.

Schafer was later transported to the University of Nebraska Medical Center by medical helicopter where she remains in serious condition, as of the Wednesday press release.

Flinn and the children were released from Columbus Community Hospital. The adult passenger in the Flinn vehicle remains in Columbus Community Hospital due to their injuries, also as of the press release.

Seatbelt usage remains under investigation.

Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.

Platte Center Fire and Rescue, Columbus Rescue and Humphrey Rescue all assisted at the scene.

This accident remains under investigation by the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding this accident is asked to contact the Platte County Sheriff’s Office at 402-564-3229 or Platte County Area Crime Stoppers at 402-563-4000.