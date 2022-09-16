Injuries reported in accident

A Thursday night three-vehicle accident resulted in injuries.

According to a Friday press release from the Columbus Police Department, officers and personnel from the Columbus Fire Department were dispatched at 7:24 p.m. on Sept. 15 to the intersection of 45th Avenue and 23rd Street in regards to an injury accident.

Upon arrival, officers saw three vehicles were involved in the accident. The vehicles were a white Ford Taurus driven by Daimi Bordallo Diaz, 36; a gray Dodge Ram driven by Anita L. Kobza, 55; and a blue Chevy Equinox driven by Ann J. Bell, 79.

Diaz and Kobza were transported to Columbus Community Hospital with injuries and were subsequently transferred to other hospitals. Diaz had sustained head trauma and Kobza sustained injuries to the chest.

An investigation involved interviewing witnesses to the accident.

From those statements and the accident scene, officers learned the Ford Taurus was westbound on 23rd Street and had stopped at a red light at the intersection of 45th Avenue.

Upon the stop light turning green, the Ford Taurus started traveling westbound again when the Dodge Ram, which was westbound on 23rd Street approaching 45th Avenue at a high rate of speech, rear-ended the Ford Taurus, witnesses stated.

The Dodge Ram then launched across the eastbound lanes and came to a rest in a ditch. The Ford Taurus was propelled forward from the impact, hitting the westbound Chevy Equinox, driving over the embankment on the north side of the road and coming to a rest on the access road.

The driver of the Dodge Ram was cited for reckless driving and no operators license. The press release reported the driver may have been experiencing a medical/cognitive issue prior to the accident.

The incident remains under investigation.