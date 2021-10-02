Injuries reported in Friday afternoon car accidents

Two separate car accidents both occurring Friday afternoon in rural Platte County resulted in injuries, according to officials.
According to a Saturday afternoon press release from the Platte County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a single vehicle rollover collision near the intersection of Highway 22 and 325th Avenue – three miles east of Monroe – at about 1:48 p.m. on Oct. 1.
Investigation showed that a 2006 Chevy Colorado driven by Mary Pinney, 65, of Genoa, was traveling westbound on Highway 22 when it left the roadway and entered a north ditch. The vehicle then continued westbound through the ditch where it struck the roadway at 325th Avenue. The vehicle rolled, which ejected the driver. Pinney was the lone occupant in the vehicle.
Pinney was transported by Monroe Rescue to Columbus Community Hospital, where she was then flown by medical helicopter to CHI Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha. According to the Saturday press release, Pinney remains in critical condition.
Seatbelts were not in use at the time of the collision.
Nebraska State Patrol assisted with the investigation. The accident remains under investigation.
A few hours later at about 3:45 p.m., Platte County deputies responded to a vehicle train accident with injuries on 370th Avenue just north of Highway 30, six miles west of Duncan.
According to another Saturday press release from the Sheriff’s Office, investigation revealed that a 2021 Nissan Rogue had been traveling eastbound on Highway 30 and was attempting to turn north onto 370th Avenue when the driver, Douglas Carter, 78, of Nevada, drove the vehicle onto and became stranded on the railroad tracks at that location. A westbound train collided with the rear driver’s side of the vehicle, causing the vehicle to be thrown off the tracks towards the north.
Silver Creek Rescue transported Carter to Columbus Community Hospital, where he was kept for minor injuries. Duncan Fire responded to and assisted at the scene.
The Nissan Rogue was totaled in the collision. The train was not damaged.
Seatbelts were in use at the time of the accident. Alcohol was not considered to be a factor. The accident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding either car accidents is asked to contact the Platte County Sheriff’s Office at 402-564-3229 or the Platte County Area Crime Stoppers at 402-563-4000.