Injuries reported in Friday afternoon car accidents

Two separate car accidents both occurring Friday afternoon in rural Platte County resulted in injuries, according to officials.

According to a Saturday afternoon press release from the Platte County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a single vehicle rollover collision near the intersection of Highway 22 and 325th Avenue – three miles east of Monroe – at about 1:48 p.m. on Oct. 1.

Investigation showed that a 2006 Chevy Colorado driven by Mary Pinney, 65, of Genoa, was traveling westbound on Highway 22 when it left the roadway and entered a north ditch. The vehicle then continued westbound through the ditch where it struck the roadway at 325th Avenue. The vehicle rolled, which ejected the driver. Pinney was the lone occupant in the vehicle.

Pinney was transported by Monroe Rescue to Columbus Community Hospital, where she was then flown by medical helicopter to CHI Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha. According to the Saturday press release, Pinney remains in critical condition.

Seatbelts were not in use at the time of the collision.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska State Patrol assisted with the investigation. The accident remains under investigation.