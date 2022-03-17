Inmate dies in custody

An inmate who had been facing charges out of Platte County has passed away.

According to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 51-year-old Daniel Gondringer died March 14, 2022, at a hospital in Lincoln. He had been incarcerated at the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln.

Gondringer’s sentence started Sept. 21, 1990. He was serving a sentence of 33 years and four months to life for charges out of Platte County including second degree murder, kidnapping and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

While the cause of death has not yet been determined, Gondringer was being treated for a medical condition. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

