Insight into our recent youth survey

In our last two columns we’ve shared observations from the recent survey of Nebraska high school students conducted by Nebraska Community Foundation partnering with UNO. This generation of Nebraskans told us they value safety in their future hometowns, they tend to like smaller towns, and they have little hesitation about staying in their hometowns. You and I know small towns in Greater Nebraska can provide them all they want in those ways.
However, youth today might not see this potential without the guidance of adults in their community. As we shared last time, these students don’t necessarily see the job opportunities they want in their hometown. Whenever we can, we should remind our younger neighbors that their hometowns have the capacity to nourish the opportunities they desire, and the traits they love—like safety, family and connectedness—are already in place.
The other work for all of us is to make sure these students know they have an opportunity to make a difference, now and in the future. The third finding from the survey is that these young Nebraskans value being engaged in their community.
A majority of the more than 1,300 students who responded to the survey say they are active in their communities through a variety of extracurriculars and organizations. Despite that, however, many don’t feel invited to share their opinions: 43% say they did not play a role in the community and 42% say they and their peers are not invited to share their opinions on issues in town.
Now, it’s not all bad news. First, I’d suggest the numbers would’ve been much worse if you would’ve asked my class at Columbus High all those years ago so I’m confident in saying we’re making progress. Second, these students are increasingly engaged as young community members. 68% of respondents say they feel connected to their hometowns and 75% report being active in positive activities in their community. I find those numbers to be quite surprising. They say clearly that these communities, Columbus included, are being intentional about engaging students. Whether community service, school activities, clubs, scouting, church, or maybe just doing some good in their neighborhood, these students care and they’re finding ways to get involved!
How might we help? Many NCF affiliated funds have found a way. In Columbus, the Future Fund has supported Youth Leadership Columbus, has engaged Haley Faust as a Hometown Intern, has made several grants to youth activities, and, of course, participated in the Youth Survey.
The Nebraska City Community Foundation Fund hands substantial power to young people in the community through its youth advisory committee. Every year, the committee has authority to award 20% of the fund’s unrestricted endowment payout.
Brown County Community Foundation Fund implemented a similar initiative. The fund delegates money to its youth grant committee, a group of high schoolers tasked with using that money to strengthen the community according to their collective vision.
Youth in McCook get involved in McCook Community Foundation’s Youth Change Reaction. The group has its own endowment and its young members are encouraged to use payout to improve the community as they see fit.
These are examples from the NCF network of just one method of finding a role for younger residents. In other places, different avenues will be found. Could be that we need to invite students to the discussions where decisions are made or invite them to help us solve today’s challenges or get them working on a community improvement that they’ll take pride in when they come home as adults.
Josie Gatti Schafer, who led the effort to analyze the data for UNO, said the findings suggest that “communities can foster a sense of connectedness by respecting and embracing natural differences of individuals as well as by taking steps to actively engage and learn from their younger residents.”
Given the interest that these students expressed in living in places like Columbus, McCook, or Axtell, there seems to be a high probability that those efforts would be successful. In a future column, we’ll share one such effort: ramping up community internships all across Nebraska.
Greater Nebraska has a unique window of opportunity to share what and who we are with a receptive audience. The “Centennial Generation” may well be looking for what we have to offer and NCF is proud to have given us a window to look in on them through the youth survey project.
K.C. Belitz is the chief operating officer of the Nebraska Community Foundation.
