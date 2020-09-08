Insight into our recent youth survey

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In our last two columns we’ve shared observations from the recent survey of Nebraska high school students conducted by Nebraska Community Foundation partnering with UNO. This generation of Nebraskans told us they value safety in their future hometowns, they tend to like smaller towns, and they have little hesitation about staying in their hometowns. You and I know small towns in Greater Nebraska can provide them all they want in those ways.

However, youth today might not see this potential without the guidance of adults in their community. As we shared last time, these students don’t necessarily see the job opportunities they want in their hometown. Whenever we can, we should remind our younger neighbors that their hometowns have the capacity to nourish the opportunities they desire, and the traits they love—like safety, family and connectedness—are already in place.

The other work for all of us is to make sure these students know they have an opportunity to make a difference, now and in the future. The third finding from the survey is that these young Nebraskans value being engaged in their community.