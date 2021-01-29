Interest in COVID vaccine grows in Columbus

As more members of top priority groups are vaccinated and COVID-19 case numbers drop off following November peaks, general interest in getting the vaccine seems to be growing.

"We have had large numbers of inquiries about the vaccine availability, and many people signed up on our website, so yes, I would say there is quite a bit of interest," East-Central District Health Department (ECDHD) Communications, Development and Marketing Director Julie McClure said in a Thursday email to the Telegram.

During a Wednesday morning board meeting, Loup River Public Power District Vice President of Corporate Services Todd Duren said Loup employees were surveyed more than a month ago. When asked if they would take the vaccine, were undecided or would not take the vaccine, it was about a 30-30-30 split.

"I think people are starting to shift, though. Some of those undecideds are shifting to 'yes'," Duren said.

Across Nebraska, health departments, hospitals and local clinics are helping administer COVID-19 vaccines. The state has a plan to distribute and administer the vaccines in phases.