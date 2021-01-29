Interest in COVID vaccine grows in Columbus

As more members of top priority groups are vaccinated and COVID-19 case numbers drop off following November peaks, general interest in getting the vaccine seems to be growing.
"We have had large numbers of inquiries about the vaccine availability, and many people signed up on our website, so yes, I would say there is quite a bit of interest," East-Central District Health Department (ECDHD) Communications, Development and Marketing Director Julie McClure said in a Thursday email to the Telegram.
During a Wednesday morning board meeting, Loup River Public Power District Vice President of Corporate Services Todd Duren said Loup employees were surveyed more than a month ago. When asked if they would take the vaccine, were undecided or would not take the vaccine, it was about a 30-30-30 split.
"I think people are starting to shift, though. Some of those undecideds are shifting to 'yes'," Duren said.
Across Nebraska, health departments, hospitals and local clinics are helping administer COVID-19 vaccines. The state has a plan to distribute and administer the vaccines in phases.
Phase one of the plan is broken into three sections — 1A, 1B and 1C — to ensure those who need the vaccine the most get it first.
Phase 1A covers healthcare personnel and the staff and residents of long-term care facilities.
Phase 1B moves on to vaccinating people ages 65 and older, people 18 and older with certain high-risk medical conditions, first responders and educators. This phase also includes members of critical infrastructure groups such as homeless shelter staff and utility, corrections, funereal, grocery, food processing, transportation and postal service employees.
Vulnerable populations, like those who are disabled or in congregate living situations, will be vaccinated in phase 1C.
Loup Power District's essential staff members are part of phase 1B.
"The management team got together and 69 of our employees were identified as essential staff. We supplied that quantity to the National Guard and to East-Central District Health Department in December," Duren said.
Platte County has also been keeping track of vaccine interest among its employees, but it's in a very different position to that of Loup Public Power.
"The problem is the state does not put government employees as a priority group. Because of that, the county employees fall within whatever priority group they may," Platte County Emergency Manager Tim Hofbauer said.
That being the case, Hofbauer said over half of the county's employees have said they would be willing to take the vaccine.
Two COVID-19 vaccines are being administered in the United States, one developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and the other by Moderna. Both vaccines come in two doses — an initial shot followed by an identical booster shot a few weeks later to maximize the vaccine's effectiveness.
According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 vaccinations dashboard at noon on Thursday, 34,178 people in the state have been fully vaccinated, meaning they've received both doses of the vaccine. Including those who have been fully vaccinated, 119,053 people have received the first dose.
Duren said about 400,000 doses in Nebraska would take care of phase 1B.
"East-Central... requires about 15,000 of those doses and they're receiving those in allotments of about 700 a week," Duren said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.