Hurling axes at zombies and ducks isn't the typical team-building experience, but for a group of Columbus area interns and young professionals on Aug. 9, it was a farewell party they'll never forget.

The group at Axe in the Box consisted of just some of the interns and young professionals the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce wrangles up every year. The interns go to area businesses like BD Medical, Vishay, CED/Enterprise Electric and a host of others.

"The community here is fantastic, I attended all the intern events last year so Sarah Ehlers was really excited to have me come back, she really went the extra mile to help me find a position here when I wasn't really looking for one," Mechantronics Solutions Consultant Joe Schutte said.

Schutte has interned in Columbus a few times and said that the chamber has played a big role in getting him and others to come to town for these career opportunities. The interns also develop friendships through the chamber, something Schutte said he appreciates.

"The chamber events are awesome, especially during my internship, I felt like I didn't have anything to do after," Schutte said. "That's really nice having the opportunity to meet people and hang out with them instead of sitting in my room playing computer games all day."

This year, over 100 came to town just for these development opportunities, from across the country and one from France, Director of Talent and Workforce Development Sarah Ehlers said.

Grant Meyer, who has interned at Vishay for a couple of years, has a long commute from Lincoln to get here, but it's worth it to him, he said. Last year, he was able to find accommodations locally but this year he decided the 90-minute drive every day he works is easier. His journey began at a career fair at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, he said.

"I didn't know much about internships, pretty mush as soon as I walked in the door, the guy said 'You're a mechanical engineer? follow me.' I was involved with a lot of process engineering at Vishay, mostly technical documents, 200-page manuals, I got that done super quick, 3-D printing, shadowing engineers," Meyer said.

This time around, he went back to the career fair and said he wanted to come back and do more technical work, such as computer-aided design (CAD) and prototyping. The internship this time around, he said, is a lot more hands-on.

"One of the best things is there's never not something to do. Even last year when I was doing technical writing, I shadowed them," Meyer said. "This year, it's a lot more like I actually work here, I do a lot of CAD-ing, stuff on the processing line. The best part is the hands-on experience."

Robin Hoffmeister, part of the young professionals group in attendance, worked with the chamber to get her chiropractic office started and will open on 23rd Street soon. She said the chamber has been a huge help in her process of starting a business as a first-timer.

"It’s a lot of tedious work, which is why I appreciate the chamber helping me out, Sarah has helped me picking up grants, trying to organize things," Hoffmeister said. "I didn’t have a printer when I first started out, so I was at the chamber printing stuff off. It’s a lot of little work but you take it one step at a time and get it all done."

Hoffmeister and other young professionals will have a new opportunity come fall, as the chamber kicks off a young professionals group and committee to focus on support and networks for them and their respective businesses.