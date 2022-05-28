Invest in the health of your community

Did you know there are countless ways you can donate to the CCH Foundation? I’ve been surprised when I visit with members of our community that some did not know our foundation existed or that we’ve been here for 20 years.

Our foundation helps our hospital have the best of everything — the newest equipment, best facility, most groundbreaking technology and highest level of staff. It’s reassuring to know that everyone in our community and surrounding area will receive the best care at Columbus Community Hospital.

The following are ways in which you can become involved in the foundation:

• Our foundation holds an annual golf event that raises funds for a specific project or piece of equipment needed at the hospital. We’ve helped purchase items for numerous departments in our hospital, and there is always something new that we need. You can donate to this event and, at the same time, enjoy a fun day of golf! We always have tremendous support, and our golfers say this is the golf event that they look forward to every year.

• The hospital campus has a beautiful memorial walkway filled with gorgeous trees, newly installed memorial benches and a welcoming gazebo. This area has remaining space for seven trees and two memorial benches. The average cost for a tree and plaque is $450, and the average cost for a bench is $1,500. What a wonderful way to honor your loved one, knowing your tree or bench will be here for generations to come!

• The foundation distributes between $6,000 and $7,000 each year by awarding 13 scholarships to students pursuing a career in the health care field. Anyone can establish an endowment fund, specifying their dollars toward helping a student or students further their education. Our community and our country will always need health care workers, so this is a tremendous way to help those students reach their goal.

• Some people choose to give memorials to the foundation in honor of a loved one or friend. Your memorial can be directed to the hospice department or current or future projects, or simply placed in the greatest need fund to be used as directed by our foundation board of directors.

• The foundation maintains a Precious H.E.A.R.T.S. fund for those who have lost an infant. We have a beautiful angel memorial and bench at Roselawn Cemetery for those precious little ones. Annually, we hold a ceremony at the cemetery for anyone who has experienced a loss. This ceremony and the Precious H.E.A.R.T.S. program provide comfort and healing and have helped numerous parents and their families.

• Our foundation also has a year-end appeal that raises funds for a specific project or piece of equipment. Every year, we are amazed at the response we receive to raise funds for these much-needed, top-of-the-line pieces of equipment.

Each and every penny of foundation dollars stay right here in our hospital. Our mission is to improve the health of the communities we serve, and the hospital foundation is here for exactly that reason. With the donations we receive, we will continue to ensure that our mission continues to happen.

Please keep the hospital foundation in mind with your estate planning, will, investments, etc. We welcome you to stop by our office on the first floor of the hospital. We would enjoy sharing all this information and more with you about our wonderful foundation.

Cori Fullner is the executive director of the Columbus Community Hospital Foundation.

