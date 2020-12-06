Investing in community: Columbus nonprofits hope to drum up more support

The Columbus Area Future Fund and the Columbus Area United Way are falling short of their fundraising goals and are asking for a push in donations during the last month of 2020.
The Future Fund is $25,000 short of its unrestricted endowment goal of $500,000, the organization recently announced. The Future Fund has been campaigning for three years to meet this goal, which will go back into the Columbus community.
“The support for this fundraising effort has been incredible,” said Campaign Committee Co-Chair Rick Chochon, in a provided statement. “But we are not quite to the finish line yet. The Columbus Area Future Fund is inviting anyone who wants to see a brighter future for their hometown to make a donation to our unrestricted endowment campaign. Once we reach our goal, we will have $50,000 to grant back to our community each year – just think of the big dreams that can be achieved with that kind of support.”
Recently the Future Fund contributed to different school-related causes such as assisting with Bridging the Homework Gap grants and helping to establish inclusive playground equipment.
“It’s an investment in the Columbus area. It’s not just a one-time donation. It goes back into the community,” Columbus Area Future Fund Chairwoman Dee Hanson said Friday. “Our committee has been working hard. People have been generous.”
Every $2 donated to the unrestricted endowment received by Dec. 31 will earn an additional $1, up to a matching grant of $250,000.
Those interested in donating can contact Deb Loseke, coordinator of the Future Fund, at 402-606-6783. Also, Hanson said, people can donate online at columbusareafuturefund.org or by contacting a Future Fund member.
The last day of the year (Dec. 31) is also the last day of the Columbus Area United Way’s annual campaign.
“Our goal is still the $850,000. We have 86% raised thus far… which sounds great but leaves us $115,000 yet to raise by the end of December, which is a pretty significant portion,” Executive Director Hope Freshour said. “But I feel if we can close that gap, that’d be much healthier and stronger and stable for the nonprofits we provide resources to.”
One in six people in the community utilizes resources offered by the United Way’s 19 partner agencies, Freshour noted, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only increased the need for resources and services.
“There are many families, individuals and children who have never had to before access resources or services but, because of COVID, they’re needing that assistance this year and that’s going to go into 2021,” Freshour said. “Now, more than ever, we need those extra dollars to ensure we can support people during times of need when they really need it to stay stable and get back on their feet.”
Tickets for the organization’s annual duck race are still available at the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, the United Way office, Grace Jewelry, Hy-Vee and Sears until Dec. 10. On Dec. 11, the day of the duck race, tickets can be purchased from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Columbus Family YMCA, 3912 38th St.
Freshour said that with some corporations and businesses having employees work from home, potential donors may have been missed. Also, she stressed, donations can be made in 2021, but must be pledged before Dec. 31.
“Just by nature, I set the bar high, so I was always optimistic that we were going to reach the $850,000,” Freshour said. “I’m not going to give up on that for the fact that I’m so passionate about where those dollars go. Those dollars go to making a difference in our community.”
Even small donations are appreciated, she added.
“I would encourage people to look at our community as their heart – (it’s where) they’re raising their family, going to work, going to school,” Freshour said. “This is an investment that gives back to their neighbors, and every dollar – meaning the $5 donation to the $1,000 donation – those dollars matter.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
