Investing in community: Columbus nonprofits hope to drum up more support

Every $2 donated to the unrestricted endowment received by Dec. 31 will earn an additional $1, up to a matching grant of $250,000.

Those interested in donating can contact Deb Loseke, coordinator of the Future Fund, at 402-606-6783. Also, Hanson said, people can donate online at columbusareafuturefund.org or by contacting a Future Fund member.

The last day of the year (Dec. 31) is also the last day of the Columbus Area United Way’s annual campaign.

“Our goal is still the $850,000. We have 86% raised thus far… which sounds great but leaves us $115,000 yet to raise by the end of December, which is a pretty significant portion,” Executive Director Hope Freshour said. “But I feel if we can close that gap, that’d be much healthier and stronger and stable for the nonprofits we provide resources to.”

One in six people in the community utilizes resources offered by the United Way’s 19 partner agencies, Freshour noted, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only increased the need for resources and services.