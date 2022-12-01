Investing in the future: Central Community College-Columbus cuts ribbon on new building

Investment in the future, according to Dr. Matt Gotschall, president of Central Community College (CCC), drove the construction of the college's new Columbus Community Hospital Science and Technology Center at the Columbus campus.

Steve Heinisch, a 41-year biology instructor at the college, said this building is an incredible improvement for not just current students, but others for years to come.

"It's an investment. When you spend $14 million on a building that's a big commitment for our community, our 25-county area, obviously for the college," Heinisch said. "We are committed as instructors here to provide the best training and education we can. We're excited about the possibilities going forward."

The facility boasts an impressive array of new technology, including an extended-reality (XR) lab, several new classrooms and labs for nursing and other programs, and a 3-D dissection table. The shared technology and study spaces will allow for better integration and collaboration between programs, Heinisch said.

"The nursing and CNA (certified nursing assistant) programs, those were in separate places, now they’re in the same building, it gives them a lot of interactive collaboration. The sciences, that is, biology, chemistry and physics are all together too, and we work sometimes with nursing so we all interact with each other," Heinisch said.

Gotschall said it's always exciting for him and the other faculty to be able to show off new facilities or technologies to current and prospective students.

"Obviously students are making decisions about where to go to school next year and current students are able to have a great experience,” Gotschall said. “It’s great to have the facility up and running and faculty using it to help students achieve their dreams."

Gotschall said in a brief speech during the ribbon-cutting on Nov. 29 that the new building also represents a commitment to the changing landscape of education.

“It definitely shows commitment to our sciences and nursing programs, those are going to continue to grow, we’re going to support in decades to come, as well as the new technology, the VR. Understanding that education does change and we need to keep up with the ways students are learning, that’s by utilizing virtual reality and augmented reality,” Gotschall said.

Heinisch, due to his long-time employment at the college and his dedication to it, cut the ribbon, which he said was an honor. When he first received a call from Columbus Campus President Dr. Kathy Fuchser asking if he wanted to do the honors, he was not sure he was qualified, which she assured him he was.

"I appreciate that concept that I had some vision about this for a long time. A lot of people obviously made it work but I'm glad I could be one of those that made this vision come true," Heinisch said.