Is exercise on your to-do list for 2022?

Top Benefits of Regular Exercise recognized by Healthline:

- Exercise can make you feel happier

- Exercise can help with weight loss

- Exercise is good for muscles and bones

- Exercise can increase your energy levels

- Exercise can reduce your risk of chronic disease

- Exercise can help skin health

- Exercise can help your brain health and memory

- Exercise can help with relaxation and sleep quality

- Exercise can reduce pain

So why aren’t we all exercising? Sometimes just getting started is half the battle.

Here is what you can expect at the YMCA if you decide to join after this holiday season. Pick the right fit for your needs.

1. All new members get two free sessions with a trainer. Trainers will ask questions to get to know more about you and plan a workout just for you.

2. Try our Right Start January Program – Starting Jan. 3, trainers are ready to meet with you once a week to get you started on the right foot at the Y. Learn more about all the equipment on the Wellness Floor, Fitness Classes and all the Y has to offer. For example, learn about leagues, pools, pickleball, track and more. Cost is $25.

3. Try a FREE fitness class. We have lots of classes from 5:15 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. at night. Talk to a trainer to find a class that is right for you.

4. Try our Y Lose It Program – Starting Jan. 31, workout with a trainer two times each week for ten weeks. Cost is $125 for Members.

5. Try our Hundred Club – keep track of your exercise miles here at the Y and be a part of the club that lasts a lifetime.

6. Work with a personal trainer – If you would like one-on-one training with a certified trainer, this is what you are looking for.

7. Fitness Class Launch Week is Jan. 10-15. Non-Members can try out a class for free this week. All non-members that try a class will get a coupon to waive the joiners fee if they join the YMCA during Launch Week.

I hope to see you all at the Y. Let us get you started this new year!

Jennifer Brownlow is the wellness director at the Columbus Family YMCA.

