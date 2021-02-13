Is plastic pollution a sign we are more plastic?

My son Seth was commenting on all the litter he has seen in state parks as a seasonal Game & Parks employee these past couple of summers and I think most of us can echo that. With increased pandemic use, not only in state parks, but city parks, road ditches, along highways, our city streets and other areas where humans congregate. How many of us have seen plastic bags and other trash caught on a fence line blowing in the wind between two cornfields or in residential areas.
Hard to know who is to blame, so maybe let’s start with ourselves. Our self-centered agendas have ignored some of the golden rules of the outdoors when we are nature’s guest. What ever happened to the phrase, “Leave the place where go you better than you found it”? The unbridled use of disposable plastic seems to be making it worse.
Plastic is everywhere. From beaches and cornfields here in Nebraska to the remotest Arctic, it is silently choking our planet. Plastic appears to be slowly becoming attached to surface vegetation and flowing in the water column of surface water around the world. Many of us are doing our part to reduce plastic pollution by recycling and reducing single-use items with pollution prevention programs, but it's just not enough and many are not. It’ obvious we must all be responsible and take some accountability and end this growing pollution problem.
Diaz (2019) reported the discovery of trash inside dead beached whales, dolphins, turtles and other sea life is common. But whales tend to draw outsize attention because of the large amount of items they can hold in their stomachs. In some fairly recent observations a dead whale found in the Philippines had 88 pounds of plastic bags and other disposable products in its stomach. A dead whale in Italy had more than 48 pounds of plastic, including disposable dishes and shopping bags.
All kinds of plastic configurations have resulted in the demise of many marine and freshwater fish, not to mention the shorebirds foraging those same waters across the globe that have either acutely or chronically perished. Percentages vary on the amounts and the animals affected depending on the study you read.
Every single country is part of this plastics crisis. And every single country must be part of the solution: we need a united global response, with the world's peoples from everywhere taking accountability for ending marine and freshwater plastics pollution. I see lots of masks in places they shouldn’t bet either.
Plastic pollution directly affects thousands of species, like marine and freshwater mammals or birds that get entangled in the waste. Other species confuse the debris with food, as is the case with fish and sea turtles. Our greatest global concern right now must be overcoming the pandemic and preventing further death and infection. But let’s also be aware that, because of it, we’re moving backwards in the reduction of plastic waste and the prevention of the damages it causes. There are numerous other issues never brought up.
The plastics crisis in our oceans was created in my baby booming lifetime. Littering has been around since the first roads ever constructed and that may include two wagon ruts. There are those who say plastics in the water can be cleaned up in decade. New technologies may help us here.
If we, act now, together. I hope we as a society are not de-sensitized to that phrase or we have begun to become transformed into a generic and “plastic” metabolic state. The answers and solutions may metaphorically be blowing in the wind, but I see more plastic bags and bottles…
Michael P. Gutzmer, PhD is principal and owner of New Century Environmental LLC and provides environmental consulting services in the Great Plains. NCE works with water, wetlands, habitat development threatened and endangered species and pollution problems. Please email me at mgutzmer@newcenturyenvironmental.com.