Is plastic pollution a sign we are more plastic?

My son Seth was commenting on all the litter he has seen in state parks as a seasonal Game & Parks employee these past couple of summers and I think most of us can echo that. With increased pandemic use, not only in state parks, but city parks, road ditches, along highways, our city streets and other areas where humans congregate. How many of us have seen plastic bags and other trash caught on a fence line blowing in the wind between two cornfields or in residential areas.

Hard to know who is to blame, so maybe let’s start with ourselves. Our self-centered agendas have ignored some of the golden rules of the outdoors when we are nature’s guest. What ever happened to the phrase, “Leave the place where go you better than you found it”? The unbridled use of disposable plastic seems to be making it worse.

Plastic is everywhere. From beaches and cornfields here in Nebraska to the remotest Arctic, it is silently choking our planet. Plastic appears to be slowly becoming attached to surface vegetation and flowing in the water column of surface water around the world. Many of us are doing our part to reduce plastic pollution by recycling and reducing single-use items with pollution prevention programs, but it's just not enough and many are not. It’ obvious we must all be responsible and take some accountability and end this growing pollution problem.