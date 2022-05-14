Is your social media activity healthy?

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and one thing that links closely to our mental health is our use of social media. Many articles note how damaging it can be to engage in social media in unhealthy ways.

Social media can be great for connecting and keeping in touch with people. In a very short period of time, you may be able to look up an old acquaintance and reconnect, and maybe even fan the embers of an old friendship into flame. However, it’s important to develop healthy social media habits, so your use of social media adds to, instead of detracting from, your quality of life. Positive use can contribute to your mental health in rewarding ways.

You should watch for warning signs that may show your online life is unhealthy. If you’ve ever felt lonely, depressed, inadequate or anxious after scrolling through social media, you’re not alone. It’s easy to begin comparing yourself and your life to what you see posted online. Recent studies have found links between increased social media use and negative feelings and behaviors. These may include isolating yourself and spending less time with people in person; being distracted at work or school; struggling with low self-esteem, a negative body image or dissatisfaction with your life in general; or even engaging in risky and destructive behavior such as posting embarrassing material about yourself or cyberbullying to gain attention online.

If, upon reflection, you find yourself engaging in any of these behaviors, it’s time to reset your relationship with social media. Reduce your time online to promote a healthier relationship with social media. If you think your social media use is causing problems in your life, try these helpful tips:

Balance time online and offline. Spend quality time at meals and get-togethers with your family and friends, and not on your phone. When you sit down to eat, put all the phones away.

Say no to notifications. Those beeps and chimes are made to be too tempting to ignore, so turn them off and concentrate on real life.

Disengage. If some posts leave you feeling angry, unhappy or left out, maybe it’s time to stop engaging with those individuals online and only do so in person.

Do a reality check. Use an app to set goals for how much time you want to spend on social media, and then stick to those goals and hold yourself accountable to them.

Check in on your own terms. YOU get to decide when you have time to look at social media updates. Wean yourself off frequent check-ins and manage your time.

Finally, the next time you automatically turn to social media, take a moment to be more mindful and intentional. Think about why. Are you lonely? Bored? Then, consider better uses of your time, such as meeting up with a friend or loved one or connecting with them on a phone call, starting a new hobby, or writing in your journal.

These practices may be helpful regarding your own mental health surrounding your use — or abuse — of social media.

As part of its mission to promote healthy lifestyles, the Platte County Lifestyle Coalition (PCLC) is involved with several local health and wellness programs, including the Walk to Jerusalem, the Complete Health Improvement Program, running clubs at local schools, Walk with a Doc and more. To learn more about the PCLC or how you can become involved, contact Gene Vis, Platte County Lifestyle Coalition coordinator, at 402-562-4686 or edvis@columbushosp.org

