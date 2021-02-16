'It just felt right': Otten new construction manager for Habitat

After a yearlong search, the Habitat for Humanity is contracting Columbus resident Steve Otten as its new construction manager for the local chapter.

Otten retired from Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) in October 2020 and started talks with becoming Habitat’s construction manager around that time.

“We were looking for one, and we were kind of worried,” local Habitat Executive Director Lori Peters said. “As soon as we all talked, we knew he was the one. He was a real blessing. We had actually been looking for more than a year. By the time he was hired, it was actually more like a year-and-a-half.”

Peters noted Otten came way by recommendation from Darryl Burrows at B-D Construction, with others involved at Habitat also thinking he’d make a good addition. Habitat then approached Otten to ask if he’d be interested in the role.

Otten has a background in industrial construction planning through his time with ADM.

A native of Pilger, Nebraska, Otten began working for ADM in Decatur, Illinois, right out of college. He lived in Decatur for seven years before moving to Columbus to work for Minnesota Corn Processors as a project engineer. ADM acquired Minnesota Corn Processors in 2003, so Otten became an ADM employee again before retiring last year.