'It just felt right': Otten new construction manager for Habitat

After a yearlong search, the Habitat for Humanity is contracting Columbus resident Steve Otten as its new construction manager for the local chapter.
Otten retired from Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) in October 2020 and started talks with becoming Habitat’s construction manager around that time.
“We were looking for one, and we were kind of worried,” local Habitat Executive Director Lori Peters said. “As soon as we all talked, we knew he was the one. He was a real blessing. We had actually been looking for more than a year. By the time he was hired, it was actually more like a year-and-a-half.”
Peters noted Otten came way by recommendation from Darryl Burrows at B-D Construction, with others involved at Habitat also thinking he’d make a good addition. Habitat then approached Otten to ask if he’d be interested in the role.
Otten has a background in industrial construction planning through his time with ADM.
A native of Pilger, Nebraska, Otten began working for ADM in Decatur, Illinois, right out of college. He lived in Decatur for seven years before moving to Columbus to work for Minnesota Corn Processors as a project engineer. ADM acquired Minnesota Corn Processors in 2003, so Otten became an ADM employee again before retiring last year.
“ ... I was heavily involved in building the west half of the plant, which is the newest area. I did projects for ADM in Illinois as well before I moved here,” Otten said. “Basically, I’ve just been doing construction and planning and projects for a long time, and when Habitat called and wondered if I’d be interested in working for them, it seemed to make sense. Because that’s what I do.”
Otten said while he’s experienced with industrial construction, there will be a “steep learning curve” with his new role with Habitat.
“The process is the same but the details are different,” he said. “It’s been kind of a crash course in home construction for me.”
Otten has lived in Columbus for 26 years and has been a project engineer for 25. He and his wife, Cammy, have been involved with build days through their church, Peace Lutheran, Peters noted.
His responsibilities as construction manager include making sure the organization has needed materials, ensuring the home gets built and lining up independent contractors for specialized work.
“They do like the foundation and the electrical and the plumbing and the HVAC,” Otten said. “Those kinds of things, we don’t have volunteers do because it’s a skill that requires licensing and a special skill set. The foundation is a little bit more work than we want to get into with the volunteers.”
Otten will also be managing the site supervisors who then supervise the volunteers to make sure safety protocols are followed and quality homes are being constructed.
“He has … the business side of the project down,” Peters said. “He’s already brought so much to the table with the way he’s interacted with the vendors… He’s very professional, he’s very kind. He’s going to be great with the volunteers. He’s already interacted with the site supervisors, these are going to be the people who are working under him. He’s going to be a great asset.”
The next partner family for Habitat for Humanity of Columbus is Maria Ortiz. She is a single mom to Moises, who has cerebral palsy.
Peters said that the family is especially in need of a new home as their current living arrangement is inside a trailer that has walls coming apart.
“Her trailer is literally splitting open, and she has it taped together and the floor. I couldn’t believe it. That’s why she’s so in need… and then her pipes burst last week, too,” Peters said.
“I’m really looking forward to changing that housing situation for them.”
The home will be made handicap accessible for Moises, who doesn’t always need to use a wheelchair but may one day be completely wheelchair-bound.
“When you’re already at the poverty level and you have to do something like make a house handicap-accessible, it just doesn’t happen,” Peters said. “What’s special about this year is that we’re going to make sure that that house will fit them for the rest of their lives.”
Currently, Otten said, plans are being formulated and materials are being gathered. He is lining up site supervisors with Peters lining up volunteers.
Otten is looking forward to helping those in need through his new position.
“When the Habitat (opportunity) came up, it just seemed like a good fit,” Otten said. “You know, maybe God had a place for me to do something elsewhere I had the skills and where I could benefit somebody and give back to the community. It just felt right.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.