'It knocks the heck out of ya': County board chairman battling COVID

Platte County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jerry Engdahl is reminding residents to remain vigilant following his recent struggles with COVID-19.
According to Engdahl, his wife, Glenna, discovered she was positive for the virus on Sept. 18. She had very mild symptoms, he noted.
Glenna had symptoms of feeling tired and was coughing, the County board chairman recalled, but is doing better.
“She’s fine. She didn’t have it as bad. She’s done with her isolation,” Engdahl said.
As for himself, Engdahl said he was unsure of when he started feeling symptoms as he has been dealing with back problems.
“It’s kind of hard to tell you when things switched from my back to the COVID,” he said. “It was just kind of a long process.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, common symptoms can be a mix of any of the following: Fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficultly breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and/or diarrhea.
Engdahl got tested on Sept. 20 but, before receiving those results from TestNebraska, he said his symptoms got so severe that he went to Columbus Community Hospital on Sept. 23.
“On Wednesday, I went to the hospital and they tested me right there. I tested positive and I was in the hospital for three days,” he said.
Although his wife’s symptoms were mild, COVID-19 hit Engdahl hard.
“It knocks the heck out of ya,” Engdahl said. “It makes you extremely tired. I’ve been coughing.”
He said he didn’t lose his sense of taste or smell, but he felt very weak.
“They treated me with a lot of medicine. They did their thing,” Engdahl said. “The hospital is really fantastic. They’re well prepared and everybody knows what they’re doing. Very secure, very safe. I felt like I was getting excellent treatment … among the other things at the hospital, I did receive plasma from someone who had COVID earlier. I think that helped.”
Engdahl’s condition is improving, and he is currently quarantining at home. He will be out of quarantine on Oct. 8.
“I’m on the road back,” he said.
Engdahl isn't the only public figure in the area to contract COVID-19. as State Sen. Mike Moser, R-Columbus, battled the virus earlier this year. Moser represents District 22, which encompasses Platte and parts of Colfax and Stanton counties. He also owns Columbus Music Company. He previously spoke with The Telegram about his battle.
“Fortunately for me it didn’t reach the level of the problem it has for some. So many had it worse and I’m just fortunate I had a good brush with it and have lived to tell about it. But it’s certainly nothing to trifle with,” he told The Telegram back in June, adding that he encouraged people to avoid being around a lot of other folks, wearing a mask when in close proximity to others and good handwashing on a regular basis. “It’s your decision how to live your life, but if you can avoid this, you would be better off."
According to the East-Central District Health Department’s Sept. 25 situation update, 58 new positive cases were found the week of Sept. 21. Seven hospitalizations took place that week as well, which was up from three the previous week.
“The pattern of COVID transmission continues to be known sources of person-to-person contact within the health district, outside classroom settings,” the situation update reads.
The Sept. 25 update also stated that there are 167 active cases in East-Central’s district – which encompasses Platte, Boone, Colfax and Nance counties – which is the highest number of active cases since the height of the pandemic in May.
East-Central announced Monday that it was informed of the ninth COVID-19 related death in its jurisdiction. The deceased was a Platte County resident, a woman in her 70s with underlying health conditions.
The health department recommends wearing a mask in any public situation in which a distance of 6 feet cannot be obtained, frequently washing hands and/or using hand sanitizer with a minimum of 60% alcohol and cleaning frequently shared spaces.
“Wear a mask and stay away from people,” Engdahl said.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
