'It knocks the heck out of ya': County board chairman battling COVID

“Fortunately for me it didn’t reach the level of the problem it has for some. So many had it worse and I’m just fortunate I had a good brush with it and have lived to tell about it. But it’s certainly nothing to trifle with,” he told The Telegram back in June, adding that he encouraged people to avoid being around a lot of other folks, wearing a mask when in close proximity to others and good handwashing on a regular basis. “It’s your decision how to live your life, but if you can avoid this, you would be better off."