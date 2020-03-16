'It's going to be different': Columbus take proactive approach to virus threat

“It is important that we follow the guidelines from the CDC, East-Central and DHHS,” CPS Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz told school district families via public text message. “With a school closure, please stay home and not go to the stores, movies, bowling, etc. The purpose of school closure is to self-quarantine.”

Over the weekend, medical professionals asked area churches to consider canceling services to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Some churches did so, while others offered live streams of masses and additional times for Mass to prevent large gatherings. On Monday, the Archdiocese of Omaha announced all public Masses and communal celebrations of the Sacraments or other liturgies are indefinitely suspended.

Columbus Community Hospital on Monday suspended all hospital-sponsored events, support groups, health and wellness events and community events held at the hospital until further notice. The suspensions are the latest of many preventative measures the hospital has taken in an effort to prevent or slow the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the community.