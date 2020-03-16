'It's going to be different': Columbus take proactive approach to virus threat

Columbus area community leaders and businesses on Monday continued to take a proactive approach when addressing the potential for a local COVID-19 outbreak.
Numerous local entities announced various closures and postponements for the foreseeable future, citing the potential coronavirus threat. On Sunday night, all three Columbus area school districts (Columbus Public Schools, Lakeview Community Schools and the Scotus Central Catholic parochial system) announced their plans to stay closed for at least throughout the week.
It came just days after it was announced officials with the East-Central District Health Department, CCH and the entire Columbus health care community are working collaboratively and proactively, staying well-informed with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
Collectively, local medical professionals are advocating for residents to buy into the “flattening the curve” model. “Flattening the curve” refers to an epidemic curve that is commonly used to visualize response to disease outbreaks and helps show why public efforts to contain the spread are critical.
The most effective way to go about “flattening the curve” is simple: Self-quarantine. Quarantines aim to restrict the movement of people who may have been exposed to the contagious disease but haven’t tested positive.
“It is important that we follow the guidelines from the CDC, East-Central and DHHS,” CPS Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz told school district families via public text message. “With a school closure, please stay home and not go to the stores, movies, bowling, etc. The purpose of school closure is to self-quarantine.”
Over the weekend, medical professionals asked area churches to consider canceling services to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Some churches did so, while others offered live streams of masses and additional times for Mass to prevent large gatherings. On Monday, the Archdiocese of Omaha announced all public Masses and communal celebrations of the Sacraments or other liturgies are indefinitely suspended.
Columbus Community Hospital on Monday suspended all hospital-sponsored events, support groups, health and wellness events and community events held at the hospital until further notice. The suspensions are the latest of many preventative measures the hospital has taken in an effort to prevent or slow the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the community.
“Global efforts at this time are focused concurrently on lessening the spread and impact of this virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends any commercial establishment avoid crowing and consider limiting attendance at large gatherings,” CCH said in a statement. “This recommendation coupled with information provided by countless local, national and international organizations led CCH to the decision to suspend all gatherings at the hospital until further notice.”
The Columbus Family YMCA, Columbus Public Library and Columbus Community Center also suspended activity due to concerns over the virus.
Columbus Mayor Jim Bulkley said it was a difficult time, but he hopes that people will do their best to limit their social interactions with others. He noted it puts businesses in tough spots with Tuesday being St. Patrick’s Day, but ultimately, it is what’s best.
“We want everybody to stay calm and not overreact,” Bulkley said. “It’s a unique situation were in. We’re facing something we have never seen and are learning more about it every day. We’ve got to recognize that for the next couple of weeks, it’s going to be different. We’ve never been through anything like this.”
Bulkley referenced the possibility of a joint press conference happening among local agencies. City Administrator Tara Vasicek later Monday announced it.
The City of Columbus, East-Central District Health Department, Columbus Public Schools and Columbus Community Hospital will be holding a joint press conference at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the City Council Chambers to give a community update on coronavirus.
In an effort to limit community contact, only media will be permitted to attend the press conference.
See Wednesday’s print edition and our website Tuesday for information from the press conference.
Matt Lindberg is the managing editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at matt.lindberg@lee.net.