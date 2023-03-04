The phrase "built from the ground up" is not often literal, but in the case of area developer, business owner and restaurateur Jed Brunken, it very much is. After 35 years, Brunken has turned a spot of bare land into a strip mall and business complex he's proud to call his own.

Brunken grew up with his dad working on the farm and his mother for a grocery store in his hometown.

"My dad was a farmer and I had too many allergies to be a farmer but my mom worked in the grocery store in Creston that I (later) ended up buying so that was always a choice that was in front of me," Brunken said.

Brunken attended Lakeview High School, then Central Community College and later the University of Nebraska. Area high schools' and the college's dedication to entrepreneurism is a serious boon for the community, he said.

Working for Hinky Dinky, an upscale grocery store, all through college, he felt drawn to the grocery industry. When Hinky Dinky sold out, Brunken said he had a choice to make.

"I had my chance to work for three different places and decided to go out on (my) own, buy the little grocery store in my hometown of Creston," he said. "I did that for almost three years but that by itself wasn’t enough so I looked for another location."

The spot where Lake Stop is now, by Lakeview High School, was one option, but the other, Corner Stop's current location at 220 23rd St., had more potential, Brunken said.

"The more I looked around, this corner was just screaming for something," Brunken said. "There was a truck stop at the strip mall by Verizon, there was no Dickie Doodles, no gas stations, nothing out here as far as convenience stores or grocery."

On March 2, 1988, Brunken opened what he calls a "hybrid" convenience store and grocery. Convenience stores in the 1980s, he said, were on the rise, but he also wanted to keep the grocery element. In marketing, he called it a "mini-mart."

"When I started here we quickly outgrew the 4,800 square feet I started with and added 2,100 square feet to the north," Brunken said. "It even looked more like a grocery store because it was 2 miles down to Hy-Vee or Super Saver and we didn't have Wal-Mart then."

Over the next nine years, things began to change in the convenience store world, as they began to share spaces with small restaurants. Brunken, picking up on the trend, looked at options, including a Schlotzky's Deli. He wanted a recognizable brand while also bringing something unique to his business. Both A&W and Long John Silvers had a history in town and soon, Brunken added them to his business.

"In this particular area there were a lot of Amigos inside convenience stores and I couldn’t just add 100, 150 square feet into the corner, I had to add a 90-seat restaurant because I'm always thinking big," Brunken said.

The now A&W/Long John Silvers combo was originally an A&W/TCBY (The Country's Best Yogurt) from 1997 until Long John Silvers and A&W merged under one parent company in 1999. Brunken became one of the first franchisees to co-brand an A&W/Long John Silvers in 2001.

Being an ambitious individual, Brunken still wanted to do more. Land in the area was still available and with empty space next door and strip malls rising in popularity in the early 2000s, he thought a strip mall was a safe bet. That idea became what is now the Cherry Creek Plaza, opening in 2003, which he built and leased out. The plaza will celebrate its 20th anniversary later this year.

"I noticed a lot of places in strip malls, whenever they became vacant, they filled right away and that told me there was a shortage of strip mall space. I decided that was the best use of the land I had," Brunken said. "That panned out to be a very good choice because within a year we had it built and all eight spaces filled."

Brunken also built the building that is now Big 10, and was landlord there until just recently when the owners of Big 10 purchased it from him. Ever the developer, he recently remodeled Corner Stop.

"I was pretty aggressive in my younger days but now undertaking this remodel project over the last couple years has been a big project, staying open 365 days through a major store remodel where we replaced basically everything from floor to ceiling, made it complement the restaurant." Brunken said.

His entrepreneurial spirit, he said, keeps him active and the updates and renovations keep things interesting for him. Over the years, he has developed a steady clientele and brought on several dedicated employees. Dan Aerni, a regular who grew up in the area and has shopped at Corner Stop since Brunken opened in 1988, said he doesn't come in just for the products.

"It’s not what I pick up here, it's the people that work here. They're amazing," Aerni said. "I come here for the people, they always have a smile, and of course I try to make them smile, some have bad days and I try to change that for them."

Gina Sliva, one of Brunken's newer employees, has worked at Corner Stop for almost two years. She agreed that the store itself is not the biggest draw, but the people who make it run every day, coworkers and customers.

"Jed’s an awesome person to work for, he’s pretty much the best boss I've ever had honestly," Sliva said. "The customers are the best too."

Through all the iterations Corner Stop has seen over the years, Brunken said, he can't help but keep some of the things from his time working in grocery. He tries to keep a solid grocery selection available in his store to this today.

"We still have a grocery aisle if you need a bottle of ketchup or some paper for the bathroom, we've got you covered," Brunken said. "If you need one thing and don’t want to go through 200,000 square feet of Wal-Mart and get that we can offer them a friendly service, quick checkout and convenient parking."

The remodel, he said, has been well-received by locals and those from abroad. When the store was in the remodel process, Brunken said, their loyal customers kept on coming in. He hopes with the 23rd Street reconstruction project planned to start this year that they'll continue to do so. He is proud of what the store has become as an independent business.

"We've actually had people stop in from Omaha and ask if this is a new store, that’s a real nice compliment to get," Brunken said. "I blew the budget on it, but when you start you just have to keep going."