'It was pie in the sky': Platte County ahead of game for NG911

In preparation for these plans, dispatch centers around Nebraska were divided into regions, with JCC being in the East Central region, Pensick noted. The JCC serves the City of Columbus, Platte County and Polk County.

Yet, both Pensick and Thalken said that Platte County has been ahead of the game, specifically with text 911.

“I’d say about half the state is doing it right now,” Thalken said. “We were one of the first ones in the state; we just got a good 911 system vendor and part of the contract was that any enhances they got in their software came free for us; it was negotiated into the contract.”

Additionally, the JCC also utilizes RapidSOS, which uses technology in smartphones that tracks the user’s actual location. This makes it easier for first responders to pinpoint an individual’s location.

The establishment of NG911 will allow for endless possibilities, Thalken said, such as being able to access video feeds from the schools if and when a call of a school shooter is received. Or, he added, being able to take a photo of an individual who is physically abusing another in public.