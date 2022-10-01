'It's a blessing': Former D&R Chuckwagon to be used as Taste + See Mobile Eatery

A food truck in Columbus is getting a new life as part of a mission to nourish those in need both physically and spiritually.

The former D&R Chuckwagon is now going to be utilized as a Taste + See Mobile Eatery, an effort by Michelle and Dave Purcell.

Sisters Rita Fuhr and Dorothy Graybill started the D&R Chuckwagon a number of years ago. Graybill’s husband was handicapped and the building the Eagles Club was in at that time didn’t have the right facilities for handicapped individuals.

They fundraised by selling food at auctions from the back of a pickup truck. They raised enough to put a chairlift in the building and used the remaining amount to purchase a mint-colored vehicle. They continued selling food and gave the proceeds to help with causes the Eagles supported.

However, the D&R Chuckwagon hasn’t been seeing much action the past couple of years.

“The truck is just more or less sitting because the auctions have went to online. We had no auctions that we went to,” Fuhr said. “And so now we've been just helping the Eagles out with family dinners and other parties.”

Although the sisters said they’ve enjoyed the people they’ve met through the years they operated the D&R Chuckwagon, they’re looking forward to the truck’s new purpose.

According to the Purcells, God has a purpose for them to help those facing food insecurities.

“It's been on our hearts for some time to give to those who are hungry and so God really put it on our hearts that it was going to be a food truck. But how we were ever going to get a food truck, we didn't have any idea,” Michelle said.

Michelle then called her neighbors – Fuhr and Graybill. She said she asked them about the process behind operating a food truck and the needed requirements.

“Michelle said to me, ‘pray that God drops a food truck out of the sky,’” Dave said, laughing.

With the D&R Chuckwagon collecting dust, Fuhr and Graybill decided to allow the Purcells use of the vehicle.

“They didn't have to put out so much money to see if it was going to work and our truck at the present time was sitting,” Fuhr said. “We've got all our licenses caught up for this coming year. And so that way they have a whole year in which they can work on our license.”

The goal, according to Michelle, is to help families that may be struggling with affording food.

“We just really hope it addresses the food insecurity that lots of families deal with here in town. We know that there is a high percentage of students in the school system that get the free and reduced lunch so we know that food insecurity is a real issue for a lot of families,” Michelle said. “It's our hope that we can nourish them physically and also show them the love of Jesus, nourish their souls as well.”

Michelle said they’ve been receiving donations so they can serve brunch to families in need at no cost to the families.

“We picked Saturday brunch because we think kids’ families get school lunches Monday through Friday. We thought Saturday would be a good day to help families with their meal,” Michelle said. “We also want to just get to know people. The joy of it is knowing people and just to visit with them and know that somebody cares about them.”

Michelle said Taste + See Mobile Eatery will start serving meals in October at an apartment complex. They aren’t sure how many people to expect, Michelle added, but they’re preparing about 120 meals.

“We want to go to the same location for six Saturdays in a row, so we can build relationships. And then after that, we'll see where God leads us,” Dave said.

Michelle added there’s a potential to go a lot of places in Columbus.

“We'll see how God expands this ministry,” Michelle said. “We really are hoping for a lot of community involvement. Not just volunteers from 1C but throughout the community so we can reach a lot more people.”

To help fundraise for Taste + See, a tailgate fundraiser is going to be held Friday, Oct. 7 at 1C – The Sanctuary, 2200 28th Ave. in Columbus.

“It's the Nebraska Rutgers football game. So we're having a burger bash in the parking lot beginning at five. There'll be the game on inside here on the big screen,” Michelle said. “And we'll have bounce houses for the kids and raffle items. It's just going to be a really fun event for all ages. It'll be free will donation and then all of those donations will go to the Taste + See Mobile Eatery.”

Michelle added that raffle items are still being collected, but the biggest item so far is a life-sized cutout of Bigfoot. A member of 1C church made it and donated it to the cause.

Anyone who wants to help out with Taste + See and/or donate to the raffle can do so by calling 1C at 402-835-5511.

Michelle said she encourages everybody to come out to the fundraiser as all donations will go to support the mission.

“So far the community has been so generous in getting us started and all the donations have been really wonderful and we very much appreciate it,” Michelle added.

Fuhr and Graybill said they’re happy to see the former D&R Chuckwagon being used to further help the community.

“I think it's a blessing,” Graybill added.