'It's a miracle': Bond thanks switch of hospitals to early diagnosis

“To watch a small community come together and do that for you – you know the rest of your life you’re never going to be able to pay everybody back for what they did for you,” Bond said. “It’s very humbling.”

Between her children, mother, sister and sister-in-law, Bond said she never went to an appointment alone. She was lucky to have such a wonderful support network, she added.

“I think I felt the worst for my daughter because it was her senior year and she didn’t go out for basketball so she could stay home and help take care of me. I think that probably killed me more than it did her,” Bond said. “She was definitely my savior through all that.”

These days, though, Bond is looking forward to seeing her daughter get married – something she once thought she might not be around for.

Cancer runs in the family, Bond said, so for her, it was always a question of when the diagnosis would come, not if. Bond’s father was diagnosed with cancer 13 years before she was, and had been dead for three years when Bond’s tumor was detected.