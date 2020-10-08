'It's a miracle': Bond thanks switch of hospitals to early diagnosis

Editor's note: In honor of October being National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, this week The Columbus Telegram is publishing profiles of area residents who are breast cancer survivors as part of our third-annual "Think Pink" series in collaboration with Columbus Cancer Care, which worked with us to find profile candidates. Read previously published stories on our website. Our masthead on the front page will also be pink throughout the week.
If Wanda Bond wasn't forced to book her annual breast cancer screening for a different hospital eight years ago, she might not be here today.
“I normally went to a hospital with an older machine for my mammogram. I couldn’t get in there so I ended up going somewhere that had a digital one. And they said if I wouldn’t have had the digital, they’d have never found the tumor,” Bond said.
Bond had the HER2 protein, so even though her tumor was smaller than the tip of her pinky finger, it spread like a spider web and had already metastasized to her lymph nodes. It was so small, she said, that a normal screening wouldn’t have found it.
The cancer was worse than expected, so Bond was sent on to Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy in Omaha. There, she said, her plastic surgeon went above and beyond, pushing her through for surgery and treatment.
Bond ended up receiving 20 weeks of chemotherapy, a double mastectomy, 35 days of radiation and a year of Herceptin. Cancer was found in eight out of her 14 lymph nodes that were removed.
“I was very lucky. I don’t know why I’m still here, to be honest, eight years later. It’s a miracle,” Bond said.
Bond was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012. She was a single mother and her daughter had just started her senior year of high school. In anticipation of the college bills that would start coming home soon, Bond had just started a fulltime job at Gene Steffy Ford in Columbus.
“My first fulltime day at Gene Steffy, I found out I had cancer,” Bond said.
But her job and the support she received there, she said, helped keep her going.
“They were amazing to me when I went through all that. They paid me what they promised me anyway. I think I felt so guilty for that, that every morning I did want to get up,” Bond said, laughing. “I had to, because I wanted to pay them back for what they did.”
Bond said the support she received from the people of Clarkson in Colfax County and her hometown, St. Edward in Boone County, was also instrumental in getting her through everything.
“To watch a small community come together and do that for you – you know the rest of your life you’re never going to be able to pay everybody back for what they did for you,” Bond said. “It’s very humbling.”
Between her children, mother, sister and sister-in-law, Bond said she never went to an appointment alone. She was lucky to have such a wonderful support network, she added.
“I think I felt the worst for my daughter because it was her senior year and she didn’t go out for basketball so she could stay home and help take care of me. I think that probably killed me more than it did her,” Bond said. “She was definitely my savior through all that.”
These days, though, Bond is looking forward to seeing her daughter get married – something she once thought she might not be around for.
Cancer runs in the family, Bond said, so for her, it was always a question of when the diagnosis would come, not if. Bond’s father was diagnosed with cancer 13 years before she was, and had been dead for three years when Bond’s tumor was detected.
Watching him, Bond said she learned how important her attitude was – that cancer wouldn’t prevent her from living her life the way she wanted.
“He was diagnosed on his 60th birthday and he died on his 70th birthday,” Bond said. “And when he was diagnosed he told everybody, ‘I’m just not ready, I need 10 more years.’ And he died exactly 10 years later. So my advice is to ask for more and settle for less because you might get what you ask for.”
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
