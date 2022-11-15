It's a miracle (on 13th Street): 13th Street Again organizes community shopping days

The corners of 13th Street are decked for the holidays, Santa's house has arrived in Frankfort Square, there is a nip in the air and the businesses of 13th Street Again are bringing back Miracle on 13th Street for its fourth year.

The event finds its roots as a sort of inheritor to a previous downtown shopping event, according to Patti Stuthman, owner of Urban Farm Boutique.

"I think it brings like-minded businesses together that want to promote businesses in downtown Columbus together on 13th Street, just promote what we have in Columbus, that's the important part about it," Stuthman said.

Nicole Lindhorst, owner of BeYOUtiful Boutique and Gifts, said something similar in that, while stores will be offering deals on the day of the event, the point is to remind people that there are businesses in the downtown area and that they are owned by people in the community.

"Our main goal is to make downtown a destination and we want to remind people we are here and to shop local instead of taking your money and shopping somewhere else," Lindhorst said. "To keep us in business, supporting the community, we need the community to support us so bringing everyone together is a win-win."

The event will technically take place on Nov. 17, but punch cards for the event may be picked up at any of the businesses Nov. 16-19. The cards can be punched at each of the locations participating in the event and turned in at the end for a drawing to win a basket of gift cards for the businesses.

"When we do the punch cards, it allows people to stop into stores they've maybe never been in before. Someone might be a great customer of mine but never been to the gal across the street but now they will because I've given them the punch card and they see them," Lindhorst said.

The participating businesses: Urban Farm Boutique, Artzy Haven, Cork and Barrel, Tooley's, Lavender Thyme, SpecialTee, BeYOUtiful Boutique and Gifts, Barbara Jean's, Valencia Boutique, Regina's Kitchen, the Friedhof Building, Fabulous Forever and J. Patrick's all bring something different to the table, Lindhorst said.

"I think it's fun for us as a group to collaborate together to support each other's businesses and to bring the community together as well," Lindhorst said. "As a woman if I'm given an opportunity to go someplace and shop multiple places at one time, I'm more likely to do that than just go one place."

Kristin Stock, owner of Artzy Haven, said that, while people are aware the downtown area exists, many people don't go there often, some having not been there in years.

"I think it's easier for people just to say 'well, let's just buy things online' when there are so many unique and special businesses along 13th Street that have so many things you can purchase for gifts or yourself or whatever and people just don't realize that," Stock said.

The event's peak day occurs on Nov. 17, the same day as the holiday parade, which starts at 6 p.m., and Santa's arrival in town during the participating businesses' normal operating hours. The winner for the drawing will be announced via Urban Farm Boutique's Facebook on Nov. 22. Entrants must be 21 or older.