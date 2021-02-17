'It's a treasure': Curry appointed to Game and Parks Commission

Columbus resident Ken Curry was recently appointed by Gov. Pete Ricketts, pending confirmation, to represent District 3 of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
For Curry, who is Nebraska Public Power District's vice president of customer service and chief customer officer, the outdoors is a passion and this appointment brings his life full circle.
“Up until about ninth grade I thought I was going to be a park ranger,” Curry said. “Then for some reason, I decided engineering.”
Engineering worked out well, though, Curry said. But now, he hopes to be able to support those that support Nebraska parks towards the end of his own professional career. It would be a volunteer position, in addition to his job at NPPD.
“When I’ve seen a kid catch his or her first fish and see their eyes light up and that smile. It’s priceless," he said. "So the more we can engage youth into outdoor activities and the more we can engage families to be together in those activities, the stronger those families will be.”
Curry even remembers the first fish he caught.
“It would have been a trout with my dad,” he recalled.
As a kid growing up in Nebraska, he had two favorite days of the year: One was Christmas and the other was in the fall, when the hunting season for pheasants opened.
“I looked forward to that day all year,” he said. “I couldn’t even sleep the night before because I thoroughly enjoyed that stuff and that was even before I had a gun to shoot. I was just a bird dog. My dad had me as a dog but I was a happy dog.”
A bird dog is trained to hunt and retrieve. When Curry was too young to carry a gun, he would take part by retrieving the birds.
These days his kids are involved and Curry said it’s important to pass on the love of the outdoors.
Curry is definitely an outdoor enthusiast, said Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce outgoing President Jeanne Schieffer, who worked with him at NPPD. Curry also serves as chairman of the Chamber board.
“He’s a great leader from my experience,” she said. “He’s relationship oriented … he connects with people, he relates to them well and can see things from a variety of points of view.”
He’s also a hunter and sports enthusiast, she said.
“He provides very thoughtful and steady support for issues that are brought to him,” Schieffer added.
If confirmed by the Nebraska Legislature, Curry said he hopes to improve service, such as improving processes that could be more efficient. Ultimately, the goal is to provide access to the resources in the state to as many as possible, he added.
“My perception is that the majority of the Game and Parks team are extremely customer focused, which is great,” he said. “My background throughout my career, which is about 37 years of varying experience, most of it has been around customer service."
District 3 is from north of the Platte River to Merrick County, up to the border with South Dakota and along the Iowa border until Washington County.
“Throughout our state, we’ve got beautiful parks. In the northeast part of the state, a prime example of that is Ponca State Park, absolutely beautiful,” Curry said. “For those that camp there and visit there… it’s a treasure.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.