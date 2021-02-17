'It's a treasure': Curry appointed to Game and Parks Commission

“I looked forward to that day all year,” he said. “I couldn’t even sleep the night before because I thoroughly enjoyed that stuff and that was even before I had a gun to shoot. I was just a bird dog. My dad had me as a dog but I was a happy dog.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A bird dog is trained to hunt and retrieve. When Curry was too young to carry a gun, he would take part by retrieving the birds.

These days his kids are involved and Curry said it’s important to pass on the love of the outdoors.

+2 Curry takes over as Chamber board president In the midst of another tumultuous time for the state and nation, the Columbus Area Chamber …

Curry is definitely an outdoor enthusiast, said Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce outgoing President Jeanne Schieffer, who worked with him at NPPD. Curry also serves as chairman of the Chamber board.

“He’s a great leader from my experience,” she said. “He’s relationship oriented … he connects with people, he relates to them well and can see things from a variety of points of view.”

He’s also a hunter and sports enthusiast, she said.

“He provides very thoughtful and steady support for issues that are brought to him,” Schieffer added.