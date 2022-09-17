"It's an honor": Larry Winter presented Quilt of Valor for military service.

When one thanks Larry Winter for his military service, he'll say something to the effect of, "It's an honor" or "It's a privilege," Winter said.

"Whenever somebody says 'Thank you' I say it’s a privilege because I don’t care how much people complain, to me the United States of America is still the greatest country," Winter said.

Winter, who served in the Navy from 1966-1969 on three cruises in East Asia and some time in California, was honored Sept. 13 with a civilian award of the heartfelt, handmade variety: a Quilt of Valor.

A Quilt of Valor, per the presentation given with each one, came from a dream by Quilts of Valor Foundation Founder Catherine Roberts, who had a very vivid dream while her son was deployed in Iraq.

In the dream, she saw a soldier, hunched over on his bed, mind and body wracked by demons of war in one vision. The second, however, featured the same soldier being comforted by a quilt. From there, she started the foundation.

Dee Augustin, who first suggested making the quilt for Winter, said the idea came about when she noticed him wearing a shirt supporting the military.

"All I did was find Larry at the desk one day at the senior center. He was wearing a U.S. Navy T-shirt and I asked him about the Quilt of Valor and he didn’t know anything about it," Augustin said.

From there, a dedicated group of local quilters set to making the quilt, which Winter received in a small ceremony at the Columbus Senior Center.

"When I find out someone served in the military, the first thing I ask is if they have a Quilt of Valor. For me, it's an emotional time when it's presented," Augustin said. "I can't imagine what they go through when they leave their homes and families and especially during difficult times."

Winter said the quilt itself is an honor and a privilege to be able to accept. Many service members, he added, do not get recognized for their efforts so to be presented with an award like this is meaningful.

"I think it’s fabulous because a lot of servicemen do not get recognized like they should," Winter said. "A lot of them do give up their families and of course when they're in service in a warzone they take a chance they may never see their family again, so it’s a privilege."