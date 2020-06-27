"It's been a blessing": Raimondo dedicated to family, community

“Probably my earliest volunteering would have started with the church,” she said. “Phil and I were both involved with engagement ministry. We worked with engagement ministry through our church in Omaha and Fremont, California, and in Columbus and in Goshen, (Indiana).”

Raimondo participated in a five-week program with her church that assisted newly-engaged couples with preparing for marriage. Couples visit the soon-to-be married to discuss how to adjust with merging families.

“(It focuses) on how it’s not just the two of you who are doing this; it’s two families," she said. "How to plan for things, whether it’s holidays, taking out the trash. It sounds basic but sometimes it gets the couples thinking outside of the wedding.”

That volunteerism took a natural turn when Raimondo had children and her children started school.

“It’s just natural that you get involved with the school so whether you’re doing volunteer things within the school, like a room mom,” Raimondo said, noting that as her kids got older, that focus shifted to fundraising.

Raimondo’s children attended the elementary school at St. Isidore’s, for which she helped raise monies to help fund a trip to Washington D.C., for History Day competitions.