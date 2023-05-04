What is currently Nebraska Cycling and Fitness, 2416 13th St., has been a bicycle shop of some sort since the 1940s, according to Owner Dick Vandenberg. Now that he's selling it, he hopes the next owner keeps it as one too.

"I would like to see somebody buy the business and run it as a bike store. I don't want to see it go away because there is a need for a bike store in Columbus," Vandenberg said.

Vandenberg and his wife Cindy bought the business in November of 2004. Being a mechanically-minded person since he was a child, Vandenberg said, he's always done work on bikes, machines, anything that needs tinkering, including driving and building drag racers and street rods in the '70s, '80s and '90s with one of his best friends, Don "Chopper" Sieh of Chopper's Computers. They went by "Tricky" and "Chopper" when they raced.

"We got familiar in high school. He was from the Platte Center area, going back and forth, we got to be friends that wat, got to know each other," Sieh said. "Shortly after that we had a drag racer together, a '68 Camaro we raced together for a lot of years, went around the country, the region and through all that got to know each other, we've been best friends the whole time."

The pair hung up their proverbial hats with racing around the time they opened their respective businesses down the street from each other. From the beginning, Sieh said, the pair have been on similar paths, but not identical.

"He drove the car but I got a kick out of being able to build the motors and engine together. I drove it once in Minneapolis and broke it. It was a hoot," Sieh said. "I started the computer business at Pioneer Plaza and it wasn't six months later he bought the cycling shop. We just kind of mirrored each other all the way through. It's kind of interesting."

Vandenberg said he has a steady clientele and that that is one advantage the next owner will have by keeping it as a bike shop. Being the only bicycle shop in town, if the storefront becomes something else, people will have to go to Lincoln or Omaha for parts and repairs.

"A lot of people cycle here, a lot of people I have sold bikes to and people who have brought bikes from elsewhere here for repair. If this goes away they're going to have to go out of town," Vandenberg said.

As the name implies, the store used to also carry fitness equipment, Vandenberg said, but over the years fewer and fewer people were buying equipment and he had to discontinue that part of the business.

"We used to do fitness equipment years ago but when the (Columbus Family) YMCA opened up, fitness sales dropped because everyone was going up there, so I got out of it. A lot of people are also buying online now," Vandenberg said.

Before buying the bike shop, Vandenberg worked for Behlen Mfg. Co in engineering and as a cost estimator for quite some time before. While participating in a bike tour in the early 2000s, he overheard the owner of Nebraska Cycling and Fitness was selling and the rest, as the saying goes, is history.

"I always worked on bikes, ever since I was a kid. This opportunity came up, I wanted a change, didn't want to stay at Behlen anymore and this popped up so I bought it," Vandenberg said.

Over the years, Vandenberg said, the customers have been the best part of the job, from his steady clientele to the first-timers. Children coming in to get their first bikes, he said, are one of his favorite things about it.

"I worked on a BMX bike, this lady brought it in from out of town and when she came back to pick it up she had her little boy with her," Vandenberg said. "I rode the bike from the back up to the front, stopped, popped out the kickstand and hopped off the bike and he said 'you've got a cool job!'"

Vandenberg said he plans to close by the end of this year so he can really properly retire and start doing his hobbies while he's still able. Ideally, he said, he hopes to sell the business by summer so he doesn't have to liquidate and the store become something else.

"I'm past retirement age. I always tell people 'I want to enjoy doing the things I enjoy doing before I can't enjoy doing them,'" Vandenberg said.