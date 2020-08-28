It's personal: Great Plains State Bank prides itself in community, 'great customer service'

Great Plains State Bank has had tremendous success since arriving in town in 2016, and President/Chief Executive Officer Rick Chochon believes it boils down to one factor: "Great Customer Service."
"I just think that that is the basis of banking, and some banks have gotten away from it. Sometimes efficiencies outweigh the customer, and in our case, we want to and ensure the customer comes first," Chochon said. "We've been able to make that work with the bank's performance, so we're proving that customers should come first and a bank can still be very profitable."
GPS CFO (Chief Financial Officer) Bryan Chochon had a similar perspective, noting how bank staff members actively listen and work with customers to find the best long-term plans for them so both parties can be successful.
"We know that it is really important to treat people right ...," said the younger Chochon, who was raised in Columbus and graduated a Lakeview Viking. "Honestly, that's how everything has ballooned into what it has. We treat people right and we've grown, and because of that growth, we're hiring more people and additional expertise. So that's obviously very exciting."
Those efforts have resulted in plenty of growth on many levels. Last September, GPS commenced work on its 10,000-square-foot corporate headquarters on the north end of town to accommodate its larger staff and continued success. Located just east of the fairly new Parkway Plaza building, the nice one-and-a-half-level GPS building will be in good company when it's finished. It will be in proximity to kwElite Real Estate, Big Apple Bagels, Pillen Family Farms' new headquarters, as well as Columbus High School, Columbus Family YMCA and Columbus Community Hospital.
The building's construction is progressing nicely.
"We hope to be in there by the middle of October," Rick Chochon said. "It seems like there is more and more happening all the time out there."
The headquarters for GPS, which also has branches in O'Neill, Omaha and Petersburg, will feature a drive-through ATM and allow patrons to get all the products and good customer service they've come to expect. The new location will also boast several teller lanes in the lobby and a state-of-the-art secure vault, among other things.
Additionally, it will help the bank address the space it has needed for quite some time. The bank currently has two smaller offices in the Westgate Center Mall at the intersection of 33rd Avenue and 23rd Street, near Hobby Lobby and Nebraska Sports.
"The bank has grown so much that we're out of space for employees," said the elder Chochon, who will remain at GPS' current location.
GPS will maintain one of those two office spaces in the strip mall (the one on the west corner directly south of Hobby Lobby) and have employees at the current and new facilities once the headquarters opens. The new building has more than a dozen offices between the two levels to accommodate the growing staff.
Chochon, who left the community several years ago to lead a $350 million banking group in Southwest Kansas with branches stretching from Great Bend to Garden City, said he and GPS are proud to call Columbus home.
"Columbus is a great town; it's a great town to do business in," he said. "We're excited about the experience we've been able to bring in from the people we've hired from Columbus, and we appreciate the support. We've been well-received in Columbus."
Bryan Chochon had a similar view, specifically mentioning the great GPS staff behind the scenes for its efforts.
"We're very excited and we're very blessed. That's what comes to mind," he said. "We're thankful for the support we have received and we couldn't have had this growth and increase in services without the excellent and dedicated team that we have."
Matt Lindberg is the managing editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at matt.lindberg@lee.net.
