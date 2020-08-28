It's personal: Great Plains State Bank prides itself in community, 'great customer service'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Great Plains State Bank has had tremendous success since arriving in town in 2016, and President/Chief Executive Officer Rick Chochon believes it boils down to one factor: "Great Customer Service."

"I just think that that is the basis of banking, and some banks have gotten away from it. Sometimes efficiencies outweigh the customer, and in our case, we want to and ensure the customer comes first," Chochon said. "We've been able to make that work with the bank's performance, so we're proving that customers should come first and a bank can still be very profitable."

GPS CFO (Chief Financial Officer) Bryan Chochon had a similar perspective, noting how bank staff members actively listen and work with customers to find the best long-term plans for them so both parties can be successful.

"We know that it is really important to treat people right ...," said the younger Chochon, who was raised in Columbus and graduated a Lakeview Viking. "Honestly, that's how everything has ballooned into what it has. We treat people right and we've grown, and because of that growth, we're hiring more people and additional expertise. So that's obviously very exciting."