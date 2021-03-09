'It's small town Nebraska': Columbus newcomer Brunswick new chamber president

The community will be seeing a new face in local leadership soon as Dawson Brunswick has been named the new president of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce.
The McCook native, who has been serving as the McCook Chamber of Commerce’s president and CEO, will begin in his new position on March 22.
“It is a great honor to be selected to serve as the next president of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce,” Brunswick said, in a provided statement. “I am excited to contribute to the continued growth that the Columbus Area is experiencing and to be a part of 'Something Good.'"
Brunswick told the Telegram Tuesday afternoon that the Columbus Chamber’s strong volunteer base and close relationship with other entities – including the City of Columbus and Loup Public Power District – is a big part of why he applied for the job.
“Talking with Jeanne (Schieffer, outgoing president), and talking even with K.C. (Belitz) who served before her, that’s one of the great things that sets Columbus to the next level - is the volunteerism that the Chamber has,” he said. “People contributing and being involved and engaged.”
Brunswick also noted the Chamber’s legislative committee, which meets regularly with the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce & Industry.
“When my fiancée and I came up, the community seemed very welcoming,” he added. “(I) never really saw a frown… people are very friendly. It’s small-town Nebraska.”
Brunswick said he will aim to continue building those relationships in the community so that the Columbus Chamber can be a resource for both its members and the rest of the community at large.
Brunswick’s experience includes leading the McCook Chamber’s first net profit in six years, serving on the board of the McCook Economic Development Corporation and promoting the business environment and quality of life in the McCook community. This included improving the day-to-day operations of the McCook Chamber for its members.
While serving the McCook Chamber, Brunswick facilitated weekly legislative updates with State Sen. Dan Hughes (R-District 44) and developing a nonprofit foundation to provide the Chamber with a new source of revenue and programming, as well as implemented better software to manage the organization’s operations.
“Dawson is a welcoming and genuine professional,” said Chad Van Cleave, chairman-elect of the Columbus Chamber board, in a provided statement. “The hiring committee was impressed with his vision for strengthening the Chamber by convening, collaborating, and seeking handshakes, not handouts.”
Van Cleave also headed the hiring committee. The hiring committee, according to a release from the Chamber, found Brunswick to have strengths in networking, technology and business development.
“He proved to us he understands the important role the Chamber plays in enhancing the economic well-being and quality of life in the Columbus area, and we are confident he will build partnerships, advocate for our businesses, and bring innovative ideas to our community,” Van Cleave said, in a communication. “We are excited to see him represent the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce.”
Schieffer commented on Brunswick taking over her role as president in the Chamber’s weekly business brief shared Tuesday morning.
“If we were in junior high, I would also describe him this way: “He's really good with computers, he's funny, and I'd like to be on his team, because he gets along with the other players and can catch about any pitch,” Schieffer wrote.
“You'll find Dawson to be that kind of person ... genuine, smart, and interested in what you have to say. He has new ideas to share and likes to do research and collaborate with others. He believes in "handshakes, not handouts."
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.