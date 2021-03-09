'It's small town Nebraska': Columbus newcomer Brunswick new chamber president

Brunswick said he will aim to continue building those relationships in the community so that the Columbus Chamber can be a resource for both its members and the rest of the community at large.

Brunswick’s experience includes leading the McCook Chamber’s first net profit in six years, serving on the board of the McCook Economic Development Corporation and promoting the business environment and quality of life in the McCook community. This included improving the day-to-day operations of the McCook Chamber for its members.

While serving the McCook Chamber, Brunswick facilitated weekly legislative updates with State Sen. Dan Hughes (R-District 44) and developing a nonprofit foundation to provide the Chamber with a new source of revenue and programming, as well as implemented better software to manage the organization’s operations.

“Dawson is a welcoming and genuine professional,” said Chad Van Cleave, chairman-elect of the Columbus Chamber board, in a provided statement. “The hiring committee was impressed with his vision for strengthening the Chamber by convening, collaborating, and seeking handshakes, not handouts.”

Van Cleave also headed the hiring committee. The hiring committee, according to a release from the Chamber, found Brunswick to have strengths in networking, technology and business development.