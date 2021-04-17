'It's the same dilemma': Looking at rural workforce housing in Columbus

The Telegram was not able to reach The Flats or Granville Custom Homes for comment on options for low- to middle-income residents before its Friday print deadline.

Nadrchal said NWNEN is something of a middle man between the state and the Columbus community, helping to obtain and distribute the state funds.

The fund is used to create short-term, low market rate loans for developers and builders.

"It’s a revolving loan fund that we … administer,” Nadrachal said. “...We like to have it as a shorter-term loan so then that money will revolve back into the fund and we can put it back out to other developers to use.”

The money from the fund isn't meant to completely cover the cost of the housing projects. Rather, the hope is to save developers some money so they can offer housing at more affordable prices.

"What we really need are some single-family residences that are lower in cost, because they are so expensive. And I understand that. Contractors are saying, 'Well, I had to pay $50,000 or $70,000 for the lot. I can't put a $150,000 house on and make any money,'" Bahr said.

It doesn’t help that the cost of building is a moving target, Fourth Ward Columbus City Council Member and former NWNEN Board Member John Lohr said.