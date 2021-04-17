'It's the same dilemma': Looking at rural workforce housing in Columbus

A $1.95 million rural workforce housing development fund set up in 2018 that supported the creation of apartments, duplexes, multi-family units and single-family homes in Columbus is set to receive another $1.7 million.
Nonprofit development corporation NeighborWorks Northeast Nebraska (NWNEN) will receive $750,000 from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development's Rural Workforce Housing Fund to be used for projects in Columbus.
Another $772,500 in matching funds from Columbus community groups brings the total to more than $1.7 million.
“We need the local match in order to apply for the funds,” NWNEN Chief Executive Director Roger Nadrchal said.
The City of Columbus contributed $750,000 from its LB840 economic development fund. The Columbus Development Corporation invested $20,000 and the Columbus Community Foundation put up another $2,500.
The state funds and matching funds will be added to a Columbus fund started in 2018.
NWNEN manages the fund, which Nadrchal said is currently worth $1.95 million. It will be worth more once NWNEN gets the recently-announced state funds. At that point, NWNEN can open up grant applications for projects in Columbus.
“It’ll probably be this summer when we’ll be requesting applications from developers,” Nadrchal said.
Nadrchal said there are some stipulations on the cost of single-family homes developed using NWNEN money.
“They cannot exceed $275,000 and rental units cannot exceed $200,000 per unit,” Nadrchal said.
The existing $1.95 million Columbus fund has already helped support several housing projects in town. Many of those are apartments, duplexes and multi-family units, rather than single-family homes. Right now, Nadrchal said, NWNEN has three outstanding loans for three different ongoing housing projects in Columbus.
Nadrchal said those include 34 units at a development near Centennial Elementary School, 500 Centennial St. in Columbus, and another 34 units at the Farm View Subdivision near Columbus Municipal Airport.
"The big one going right now is The Flats at 5th … just to the east of Menards," First Ward Columbus City Council Member Charlie Bahr said.
The Flats is an apartment complex that will have 180 units. The Flats advertises itself as "Luxury living at a reasonable price" on its website, flatsat5th.com. Rent for available floor plans ranges from $775 to $1,160, according to the website.
On its website, Granville Custom Homes — the developer responsible for the Farm View Subdivision — says Farm View townhomes start at $299,000.
The Telegram was not able to reach The Flats or Granville Custom Homes for comment on options for low- to middle-income residents before its Friday print deadline.
Nadrchal said NWNEN is something of a middle man between the state and the Columbus community, helping to obtain and distribute the state funds.
The fund is used to create short-term, low market rate loans for developers and builders.
"It’s a revolving loan fund that we … administer,” Nadrachal said. “...We like to have it as a shorter-term loan so then that money will revolve back into the fund and we can put it back out to other developers to use.”
The money from the fund isn't meant to completely cover the cost of the housing projects. Rather, the hope is to save developers some money so they can offer housing at more affordable prices.
"What we really need are some single-family residences that are lower in cost, because they are so expensive. And I understand that. Contractors are saying, 'Well, I had to pay $50,000 or $70,000 for the lot. I can't put a $150,000 house on and make any money,'" Bahr said.
It doesn’t help that the cost of building is a moving target, Fourth Ward Columbus City Council Member and former NWNEN Board Member John Lohr said.
Of course, COVID-19’s effect on the price of building materials hasn’t made affordable housing development any easier. Over the last year, COVID-19 has contributed to a scarcity and subsequent ballooning in the price of building materials.
“(Residents) can't possibly be keeping up with the inflation rate in the price of materials to build those homes,” Lohr said.
Lohr noted the City is trying to figure out what it can do to bring housing costs down.
Funds like the one created by NWNEN for Columbus aren’t the only way to promote affordable housing. Lohr said tax credits are another tool.
Tax-Increment Financing (TIF) is yet another way to keep costs down. When new development increases property values — and therefore property taxes — in a designated area, TIF sets aside the increased tax revenue to pay for reinvestment in future improvement projects.
“Of the apartment complexes that are going in, particularly those that received (TIF), a portion … are going to be low- and middle-income (units)," Lohr said.
That was a requirement for some of the financing some of those projects received, Lohr said. But TIF and tax credits only go so far.
"None of those seem to be keeping up with the rate at which the materials are going up," Lohr said.
The problem persists in multi-family and multi-unit complexes.
"It's the same dilemma as with single-family, no question about it. The apartments are difficult to build and still have the rent … affordable," Lohr said.