'It's why I do the ride': Pony Express riders meet with kids at YFFC in effort to raise children's mental health awareness

Students at Youth and Families for Christ (YFFC) excitedly shot up from their seats as they heard the faint sound of motorcycle engines humming down the road.

“They’re here!” the kids said enthusiastically.

On May 20, the students went outside to greet the Pony Express Ride motorcycles as part of the group’s statewide ride to raise awareness about children’s mental health. The kids then welcomed in riders, offering them water and food, as well as showing them posters they created about mental health.

“This is awesome. It’s why I do the ride,” Pony Express rider Robert Bennetts said of meeting the kids at YFFC. “… It’s important for me to see their faces and know the kids. Seeing something like this brings (me) joy.”

Youth and Families for Christ - 2809 13th St. – was one of a few stops the motorcyclists made as part of the 15th annual Pony Express Ride. The ride – which started May 18 in Scottsbluff - ends Saturday at the Nebraska State Capitol.

YFFC is a nonprofit, nondenominational organization that assists teens and families in the community. The nonprofit helps local middle and high school students, as well as teen parents and their kids.

The Pony Express Ride’s mission didn’t go unnoticed by the students at YFFC.

“I think it was something really cool to do,” Columbus High School junior Jobany Ortiz said. “I never even knew people did stuff like that, riding around Nebraska for mental awareness. … It gives me a little bit more faith in humanity that there are people out there who want to help those that need the most help.”

Bennetts has been with the Pony Express Ride for about six years. He has has dealt with mental health matters for over 20 years as all three of his children “have differing levels of issues,” he said.

During the ride, the motorcyclists reenact the historic Pony Express mail delivery service by picking up letters about children’s mental health written by youth, their families and other supporters. The riders deliver the letters to the steps of the state capital to Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Chief Executive Dannette Smith and Nebraska Secretary of State Robert Evnen.

Bennetts said raising awareness of children’s mental awareness is vital. He said – for example – if someone goes to the grocery store and notices a kid who may come across as “bratty,” there might be another reason for their behavior.

“They may be autistic. They may have Asperger’s,” Bennett said. “They might not know the issue. … We want people to understand that just because a child is acting a certain way it doesn’t necessarily mean they have bad behaviors. There are other underlining things. If we can get out in front of those when they’re 10-, 11-, 12-years-old, we can prevent a lot of problems down the road.”

Columbus was one of five visits made by the Pony Express on May 20. The riders also stopped in Grand Island, York, Norfolk and Fremont that day.

“I thought it was pretty cool that they came to talk to us about what they do and that people from other states rode with them,” said Lakeview High School graduate Karla Diaz.

For those in immediate need of help, the National Suicide Hotline is 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Crisis Text Line - which is available 24/7 - is 741741. Starting July 16, 2022, people can call 988 for a mental health emergency.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

