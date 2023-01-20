Jaci Prinz, Columbus native and Scotus grad, marries in Antarctica

For Columbus native Jaci Prinz, the stars aligned last month so she could marry the love of her life amongst the uninhibited, ice-covered landmasses of Antarctica.

Jaci, the daughter of John and Kathe Beauvais and a 2011 Scotus Central Catholic graduate, was planning on tying the knot in 2024 when she and her then-fiancé, Adam Prinz, had found a good deal on a trip to Antarctica.

Before the voyage, Jaci told her mom that she and Adam were planning on going to Antarctica. According to Jaci, her parents are pretty traditional, so she was surprised when her mom said that’s the place they should say their vows.

Not long after, Jaci’s mom died, which was in August. It was one of the last conversations Jaci had with her mother before she passed away.

Jaci’s sister, Jaimee Beauvais, said the conversation took place during a family day at a water park.

“Her initial reaction was that they should get married down there, which is really wonderful and supportive,” Jaimee said. “… I was so excited for them, of all the dreamiest of places to get married on this really cool adventure that nobody ever really has the opportunity to go and see.”

The possibility of them getting hitched in Antarctica was up in the air – they didn’t know if they could even do it. Jaci said she contacted the company in charge of the trip a few times before they set out but did not hear back.

She added she figured they would not be able to marry there, but purchased hats that say “Mr.” and “Mrs.” to wear for engagement-type photos at their destination.

The couple was originally supposed to leave in November but, Jaci said, one of their flights got delayed by 17 hours so they missed a connecting flight, and thus their trip. However, luck was in their favor and they were able to rebook for December.

Jaci and Adam started out for Earth’s southernmost continent by flying from Omaha to Atlanta and then through the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport to Buenos Aires. From there, they went to Ushuaia, also known as “the end of the world,” which is in the southern tip of Argentina. From Ushuaia, they were finally headed to Antarctica.

Jaci said they were on a 13-day long, expedition-style cruise that had roughly 130 passengers.

With the cruise officially underway, the couple still didn’t know if they could marry. Jaci said an Australian comedian who had been working as an emcee for the trip discovered what they wanted to do and said he would talk to the captain.

A few days passed without hearing anything.

“We were sitting at breakfast one morning and one of the expedition guys came up to us and said, ‘You guys can get married today,’” Jaci recalled. “We felt over the moon about it, just kind of in disbelief.”

Antarctica is not a country, so they were unable to marry on the land itself. But, in some cases, the captains of ships can marry people at sea, so Jaci and Adam tied the knot on Dec. 9, 2022, on the boat.

It was something that none of the crew members had experienced and everybody on board appeared to be rooting for them, she added.

“It ended up being a really, really special moment, and it felt really right for us too,” Jaci said.

The trip was also special for Adam, who Jaci said, is passionate about the current conflicts taking place in Ukraine. The captain was Ukrainian and had a son who was serving in the war.

“It was just a really emotional thing from that standpoint to us,” Jaci added. “The significance of it and just the craziness that we're all down at the bottom of the world, so to speak, and in one place.”

During the trip, they were able to step foot on Antarctica each day they were there.

Jaci said there were excursions in the mornings and afternoons during which they could walk around and see the nature. They saw thousands of penguins that first day, she noted.

The land there is very pristine and untouched, she added. Only 100 people at any one time can step foot on the icy landmasses.

“What's neat about Antarctica is that it's very protected from an international/political standpoint,” Jaci said. “All these different countries come together through the Antarctic Treaty to make sure that it's maintained and preserved and not ruined by human beings.”

They were required to take significant steps to make sure that the land remained untouched. Their boots had to be disinfected before going on and after leaving the land, Jaci said, and a biosecurity technician checked their things to ensure none of the items they were planning to wear on land would contaminate the continent’s unique environment.

“We had pompoms on our Mr. and Mrs. hats, but we actually couldn't take them on land because the fluff on them could have impacted the habitat,” Jaci said. “I really respected the company for that particular focus on the environmental impact.”

The couple didn’t have access to Wi-Fi for two weeks, so their close loved ones didn't know they married until they had internet again.

Jaci said she at first felt worried about telling people the news and she thinks that some still may not understand it. She added she was especially nervous about telling her dad, but he seemed excited for them.

Jaimee noted that while Jaci waited a few more weeks upon returning home to tell everyone in the family, she started telling some of her co-workers and friends that her older sister married in Antarctica as she couldn't wait to share the good news.

“I love love, and Jaci and Adam are just so happy together,” Jaimee said.

Jaimee, who currently lives with her sister and new brother-in-law, said it's been exciting just supporting them in this journey. She was the second person they announced their marriage to, and she signed their marriage certificate when they returned to the United States.

Jaimee noted she was shocked when she heard they actually did marry. When the initial trip had gone awry, she said, she thought there was no way they pull off getting hitched in Antarctica.

“(It’s a) very nonconventional wedding ceremony but very magical for sure,” Jaimee added.

WORLD TRAVELER

Jaci, who recently turned 30, said she’s always been interested in traveling. A 2015 graduate of Creighton University’s nursing school, she got the travel bug in college when she studied abroad in Limerick, Ireland.

Over the past 10 years, she has visited 19 countries, which she said she has been very fortunate in her life to be able to accomplish. While studying abroad in Ireland, she took weekend trips to European countries.

Notably, the summer between her junior and senior years of college, she spent about two months in Brazil, which happened to be where the 2014 World Cup was taking place. She's been to several Spanish-speaking countries as well.

Jaci previously worked as a traveling nurse, which allowed her the opportunity to see different places.

“I feel very privileged to have been able to travel as much as I did,” Jaci said.

When asked about a memorable experience during her travels, Jaci responded that she couldn’t think of just one.

“My first thought is riding a camel through the Sahara Desert, sleeping under the stars,” Jaci said. “It was one thing that was super, super neat and cool. But Antarctica is kind of, in and of itself, felt like being in a nature documentary.”

Traveling, she said, gives her a perspective on how others can live their lives differently.

“It's always surprising to me to see just that there are just so many people in the world and how I love how small it makes me because … sometimes every little thing feels like such a big deal,” Jaci said. “I like that feeling of realizing that there's so much more going on in the world than just my life. It's a good reminder, it's very humbling.”

The COVID-19 pandemic put a stop to her traveling adventures for about three years, and canceled a planned trip to Japan.

In 2021, Jaci was online browsing an Omaha subreddit when she saw a post about someone wanting to make friends with people who enjoy outdoor activities, such as hammocking.

“When I met him (Adam), we went hammocking and talked for three hours straight and I was like ‘uh oh,’” she said, laughing. “Every day since then we were hanging out. It started very much as a platonic friendship, so that made it easier to just get to know each other.”

Adam works in sales while Jaci is now employed as an informatics nurse consultant, and they live in Omaha. She still travels for work but for shorter durations. She was in New York last week and in Rhode Island this week. She’s been to 47 states so far.

As for where the couple is going next, Jaci said they invested a lot of their time and money into the Antarctica trip so there are no big plans at this time. However, they’ll be going to Mexico in May as Adam’s close friend is getting married there.

Jaci said they are trying to plan some sort of reception so their loved ones can celebrate their marriage together. But, she added, they were able to make Jaci's mother's idea come to fruition after her passing.

“The people who love us most have been so supportive and just happy for us,” Jaci said.