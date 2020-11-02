Jackson says initiative good for Columbus

The campaign "Keep the Money in Nebraska" collected 470,000 signatures by citizens of Nebraska to place the measures on the ballot. That was challenged by Secretary of State Bob Evnen in late August after receiving written objections to the language of the measures. The measures were initially taken off the ballot but returned following a win by Keep the Money in Nebraska at the state supreme court on Sept. 10.

"Our vision and goal is to make it a community project where the community will benefit from it," Jackson said.

He pointed to Altoona, Iowa just north of Des Moines where Prairie Meadows Racetrack and Casino went from bankruptcy to prosperity since casinos were made legal in the state. That prosperity, Jackson said, has led to increased funding for schools as well as economic growth and development.

Ho-Chunk Inc., the economic arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, has been a driving force behind legalizing gambling across the country. But despite that interest, Jackson said any local casino would be privately owned. Ho-Chunk's interest would be in the operation of that casino, he said.

Jackson and CER expect the measures to be approved. If that should be the case, CER has already had discussions with community leaders about what that would look like in the future.