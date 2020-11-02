Jackson says initiative good for Columbus

Columbus Exposition and Racing will be monitoring the results of ballot initiatives 429, 430 and 431 in Tuesday's election.
Board Member Tom Jackson and the rest of CER believe approval by the voters could be a potential economic boon to the Columbus community.
Ballot initiative 429 would amend the Nebraska constitution to allow for games of chance at licensed horse racing tracks, 430 creates a state gaming commission and 431 would impose an annual tax of 20% on the revenue of licensed gaming operators.
Columbus is one of six Nebraska locations (along with Omaha, Lincoln, Grand Island, South Sioux City and Hastings) that could potentially take advantage of the initiatives and build a casino.
What that could mean to Columbus in terms of new jobs and economic stimulus, Jackson said, would be a major benefit. Additionally, he said the arguments against 429, 430 and 431 are purposefully misleading and dishonest.
Commercials opposing the initiatives on TV argue that race tracks and casinos could pop up all across the state and that organized crime could be a possible by-product.
"It will not be near churches and schools. It is not going to be owned by the tribes involved; it will be owned and operated by local businesses. CER is the local business," Jackson said. "Let's be realistic, this is an opportunity for the city and county - they will prosper in the tax revenue."
The campaign "Keep the Money in Nebraska" collected 470,000 signatures by citizens of Nebraska to place the measures on the ballot. That was challenged by Secretary of State Bob Evnen in late August after receiving written objections to the language of the measures. The measures were initially taken off the ballot but returned following a win by Keep the Money in Nebraska at the state supreme court on Sept. 10.
"Our vision and goal is to make it a community project where the community will benefit from it," Jackson said.
He pointed to Altoona, Iowa just north of Des Moines where Prairie Meadows Racetrack and Casino went from bankruptcy to prosperity since casinos were made legal in the state. That prosperity, Jackson said, has led to increased funding for schools as well as economic growth and development.
Ho-Chunk Inc., the economic arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, has been a driving force behind legalizing gambling across the country. But despite that interest, Jackson said any local casino would be privately owned. Ho-Chunk's interest would be in the operation of that casino, he said.
Jackson and CER expect the measures to be approved. If that should be the case, CER has already had discussions with community leaders about what that would look like in the future.
"We've been in contact to set a plan for the vision of growing Columbus," Jackson said. "We have been involved with community leaders over the last several years with a plan we continue to work on to give Columbus the opportunity to grow and prosper."
