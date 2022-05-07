Jamie Scott -- A nurse serving all

Jamie Scott described her career as a nurse who has done “a little bit of everything.”

Jamie Scott, who is a nurse at Columbus Psychiatry Clinic, previously worked at a nursing home and Butler County Health Care Center. She was also at the Columbus Medical Center for seven years before joining the psychiatry clinic in July 2021.

Scott said she’s done everything from helping the providers, drawing patients’ blood to going over medication.

Scott – who grew up in David City but moved to Columbus around middle school – received her nursing license from Central Community College-Columbus in 2013. She has been a nurse for nine years but has been in the healthcare field since she was 18.

The Telegram sat down with Scott and asked her some questions about her nursing experience.

Question. Tell us about your immediate family.

A. I'm married to my husband, Andy. We've been married for eight years this upcoming September, and we've been together for about 11. We have two kids. My son, Brody, is 6 and a kindergartener at West Park. My daughter, Blakely, is 4 and is in preschool at Little Messengers.

Q. When, why did you decide to become a nurse?

A. Originally, when I was in high school and taking classes, I enjoyed taking care of others. In college, my career changed to elementary teaching, but I soon found being around kids all day was not what I wanted to do. When I stepped away, I was a paraeducator when I was in college for a little while, and as part of the work-study job, I found I missed my patients and my residents — especially in the nursing home. Older people have the best stories to tell you, and sometimes they don't have anyone to talk to.

Q. What do you like best about nursing and find most rewarding about it?

A. I love the patient part of nursing. I don't like the charting and computer stuff, but that's just part of it. You have to do it, but I love taking care of patients. I love listening to them and their stories.

Q. Funniest, saddest, most unusual experience in nursing?

A. I do have a lot of bad moments in nursing; Unfortunately, working in a nursing home as a CNA with Alzheimer's patients, there are times when your patients aren't happy. You sit there with them and watch them die. So that's sad.

Q. If you hadn’t become a nurse, what profession might you have entered? And why?

A. I did mess with the idea of becoming a teacher because I feel like that's another caregiver role. But, honestly, if I weren't a nurse, I wouldn't know what I would want to be doing. I would be a teacher, but I wouldn't enjoy it.

Q. Why are you glad you chose nursing?

A. It's just a rewarding job. You get to see life happen, like newborns being born. You also help people who aren't necessarily ready to pass on. They come into the hospital, they're sick, and you try everything to make them feel better. It's pretty rewarding when they walk out of the hospital healthier than when they came in. I like being a part of that.

Q. Future plans?

A. I always have plans to go back to school and get my RN (registered nurse license). But with two little kids and my husband starting his own business, I'm happy with where I am right now. Down the road, that might happen.

