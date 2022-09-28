Jean Knapp named resident of the year

For the past 13 years, Jean Knapp has become a familiar face at the Heritage House in Columbus, chatting with other residents and being an active member of the community.

Due to her contribution to Heritage House, being a model resident and demonstrating good character, Knapp is the recipient of the 2022 Resident of the Year Award from the Nebraska Chapter of the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials (NAHRO).

Knapp was nominated for the award by Bonnie McPhillips, executive director of the Columbus Housing Authority and Heritage House.

“They look at a variety of things: Are they a good tenant? Are they involved in the community? Do they take care of their apartment? Do they pay their rent? What did they do beyond the property?” McPhillips explained. “Jean has always been an inspiration to me because she has been a volunteer on all kinds of things in the community, her church and Red Cross.”

Notably, Knapp serves on the Columbus Housing Authority Board of Commissioners and is an officer of the Heritage House Club.

The housing authority board has an important job as it’s responsible for the financials, making sure the facility is a good place for residents and that HUD requirements are being followed. The board is required to have a resident serve, other housing authorities often struggle to find a resident willing to serve in that capacity.

Knapp keeps up on the facility’s bill pay daily and rarely misses board meetings, McPhillips added.

“Her feedback and her perspective are totally different than any other board member because she lives here. That’s why HUD really requires (it),” McPhillips said.

The Heritage House Club meets monthly and has its own money which is used for the betterment of the quality of life for residents. The club has used its funds to purchase tables, trees and picnic tables and maintain the community room.

According to McPhillips, Knapp can often be seen outside when it’s nice out, traveling around the property and interacting with others. She helps whenever she can with monthly activities and encourages other residents to get involved.

Despite her handicap, due to multiple sclerosis, Knapp gets out often, stays active and is able to remain independent.

“Over the years when I was diagnosed to now, I've been very fortunate that I have been able to get around,” Knapp said, noting she’s been using a wheelchair for the past year and utilizes Columbus Area Transit to get around town.

Originally from Montana, Knapp has lived around the Midwest, having resided in Oregon and met her husband in Wisconsin. She and her husband, who worked as a nursing home administrator, had lived in Indiana, Iowa and Nebraska.

They moved to Columbus in 1991. After the passing of her husband in 2007, Knapp said her doctor was concerned about her living alone so she resided at Meridian Gardens for a short time before moving to Heritage House.

“I had been acquainted with Heritage House because in the mid-90s I used to do care for people who lived out here,” Knapp said. “When they brought me out here, they happened to have a handicap apartment available and they showed it to me. I said ‘I'll take it.’”

Knapp moved into her apartment in December 2009 and has been there ever since.

“I have a companion who lives with me. It has two four legs and a tail and it purrs,” said Knapp, who recently celebrated her 80th birthday. “I think it's very important for some people to have to have pets to be their companion.”

Knapp started attending the housing authority board meetings as an observer because she was curious about how the facility is managed and run. When a vacancy opened up on the board, she applied and has been on it ever since.

“What I like about being on the board is just to know how things are going,” Knapp said. “Every month she gives us an update on how things are going and what to look out for and then we have things she wants to improve and how she goes about getting it. It’s just interesting.”

Knapp noted her love of Heritage House, she mentioned her apartment and the atmosphere of the community.

“We are concerned about each other. Every time the ambulance comes in, we kind of wonder, ‘OK, who is having problems?’” said Knapp, noting the landscape is also nice. “It’s very pretty out here and people take care of their little bit of yard that they have and it’s just wonderful.”

An open house to celebrate Knapp’s award will be held on Oct. 5 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. in the community room at Heritage House, 2554 40th Ave.