Jedlicka excited about new role with Schuyler Area Chamber

The former owner of Imagine That Scrapbooking and Artzy Haven in Columbus has taken on a new challenge in Schuyler.

Audra Jedlicka said taking the Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce’s executive director position was just a case of good timing.

“Things had slowed down a bit and I have to stay busy,” she said, with a laugh. “This came open and I have lived here forever. It was just a cool thing to do and a way to give back to my community. I’m passionate about where I live.”

Jedlicka, who is also a creative partner of Kiwi Lane Designs, recently accepted the part-time chamber leadership role and joined the organization officially in early May. She took over for Jackie Farrell, who resigned at the beginning of this year.

“We’re super excited, said Chamber Board President JoLynn Ratzlaff, who is a co-owner and the general manager of Cobblestone Inn & Suites in Schuyler. “… All of her ideas made her the best candidate. She’s a go-getter; she has lots of plans.”

Jedlicka is determined to help local businesses thrive. Part of that, she said, will be expanding the chamber’s thumbprint by developing and promoting events that attract residents but also bring visitors to the area.