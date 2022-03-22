Jenny receives Quilt of Valor

When one is in a warzone, the comforts of home seem very distant, figuratively and literally.

The Quilts of Valor Foundation has spent the last 18 years trying to bring those comforts closer by awarding handmade quilts to present and former service members. First Sgt. Steven Jenny, a National Guardsman from Columbus, was recently awarded one of those quilts.

Jenny’s story started 22 years ago, when he enlisted. By 2004, he was a team leader for the 1075th Transportation Company in Operation Iraqi Freedom. He would go on to amass 10,000 miles and 15 missions in the same operation. In 2016 and 2017, Jenny trained Czech soldiers and received extraordinary performance accommodation for such. He also worked as a medic and medic instructor during that time. Then, from 2017 to 2019, Jenny worked with the 1-376th Aviation battalion as a first sergeant, with a team in Canada during Exercise Maple Resolve 2019. He also advocated for and promoted a suicide prevention service for service members during this time.

“I just feel extremely honored. I think it’s a great thing that they do. I feel very blessed,” Jenny said.

The quilts are a civilian award, started in Delaware by Catherine Roberts when her son was deployed in 2003, according to the Quilts of Valor Foundation’s website. She got the idea from a dream, in which she saw a young serviceman comforted by a quilt. The organization has been awarding quilts to service members as a comforting reminder that people support and care for them ever since. The quilts are presented with a short speech about the recipient’s career.

“A lot of people, when they come back from the war, they feel unappreciated, and kind of isolated and alone. I think this (the quilt) lets you wrap up in it and realize you’re not alone, there are people out there who do care,” Jenny said.

Ken Kildare, another Columbus resident who served 39 years in the National Guard himself across Vietnam, Afghanistan, Iraq and many other campaigns, was awarded the same honor earlier this year. He also said these kinds of awards mean a lot more to service members than just a quilt.

“We joined because we wanted to, we weren’t forced to. We went because that was where we were needed. It’s a nice thing these ladies do to say thank you for what you’ve done,” said Kildare.

Kildare and Jenny agreed that the support behind these awards mean a lot, because service members and their families give up a lot being in the military.

“Many of these soldiers deploy two, three, four times. It’s a strain on them but it’s also a bigger strain on their family. The service member knew what they had to do and they did it, like it or not,” Kildare said.

The quilt was made by a local 4-H participant, Rebecca Wacker and her mother, Joelle Wacker of Stars, Stripes, and Stitches. The design won a purple ribbon at the state fair for superior quality and standards.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0