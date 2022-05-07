Jill Robak -- Providing home health hospice care

Jill Robak, lifelong resident of Columbus, is a home health hospice nurse at Columbus Community Hospital.

She received her nurses’ training at Northeast Community College in Norfolk, at the suggestion of her friends who worked in nursing. In 2007, she was referred to a position at Columbus Community Hospital’s home health hospice department and she has been there since. She has been a nurse for 15 years.

In her position, she works in patients’ homes, providing in-home medical care and using her skills to evaluate her patients and their families’ needs. This can include collaborating with other people or organizations to provide patients of all ages appropriate services.

In 2021, she received a DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses for her skill and heart for what she does.

Every day since she began her nursing journey, she has done what she wanted to do from the start: help people. The Telegram sat down and spoke with Robak about her life and work, and what it means to her.

Question: Tell us about your immediate family

A: I am married to Craig, and we have four children -- Jenna, Emilee, Mason, and Owen.

Q: When, why did you decide to become a nurse?

A: I decided to become a nurse because I have always wanted to help people and make a difference. Nursing is a rewarding career that has steady growth and career opportunity. There are a variety of work environments to choose from, and it offers a flexible work schedule for raising a family.

Q: What do you like best about nursing and find most rewarding about it?

A: I enjoy helping people, teaching patients to manage their disease process at home and teaching families to care for their loved ones.

Q: Funniest, saddest, most unusual experience in nursing?

A: I work in the hospice field, so helping a family say goodbye to a loved one is sad. I love developing a bond with the patient and family to make the transition as smooth as possible.

Q: If you hadn’t become a nurse, what profession might you have entered? And why?

A: If I did not become a nurse, I would have been a teacher to take after my mom. She set a wonderful example for me of how to take care of others and love unconditionally.

Q: Why are you glad you chose nursing?

A: My career in nursing has been so rewarding. I have been encouraged to pursue both personal and professional development opportunities.

Q: Future plans?

A: I plan to continue working at Columbus Community Hospital in the Home Health and hospice department. I feel like I have found my true calling in this department and enjoy working for a wonderful employer that supports employees.

